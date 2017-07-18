E-Coat Market 2017 Analytical Insights and Foresight to 2022

Global E-Coat Market Information, By Product Type (Anodic and Cathodic E-Coat), By Application - Forecast To 2022

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, July 18, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Synopsis of E-Coat Market:

The Global E-Coat Market has experienced a remarkable growth over the last decade and it has been analyzed that the global market will achieve the same growth during the forecast period. As per MRFR analysis, the Global E-Coat Market is accounted to reach USD 4.1 billion by 2022 with a CAGR of 5.1%. The major factors which are driving the global market are rapidly increasing number of vehicles, high physical strengths with superior properties, green environment regulations, low cost of coating, emerging economies and others. The rising demand from the agriculture sector has created a new platform for the E-Coat Market, and rising demand of automotive has enhanced the demand. However, there would be an ample opportunities for the overall growth of the global market. Geographically, Asia-Pacific has accounted the largest market share in 2015 and expected to lead the market during the forecast period.

Key Players for E-Coat Market:

Some of the key players in this market are Ad-Tech Industries Inc., Axalta Coating Systems, Nippon Paint Holdings, Beacon Industries, Inc., BASF SE, PPG Industries, KCC Corporation, Valspar Corporation, Noroo Paint & Coatings, Hawking Electrotechnology and others.

Study Objectives of E-Coat Market:

• To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast for the next 6 years of the various segments and sub-segments of the e-coat market

• To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth

• To analyze the e-coat market based on various factors- price analysis, supply chain analysis, porters five force analysis etc.

• To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

• To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective

• To provide country level analysis of the market for segments by product types, by applications and by regions

• To provide overview of key players and their strategic profiling in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

• To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the global market

Target Audience:

• Manufactures of end-use industry

• Raw material Suppliers

• Aftermarket suppliers

• Research Institute / Education Institute

• Potential Investors

• Key executive (CEO and COO) and strategy growth manager

Additional Information:

• Regulatory Landscape

• Pricing Analysis

• Macroeconomic Indicators

Key Points from Table of Contents:

