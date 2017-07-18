WiseGuyReports.Com Publish a New Market Research Report On - “Global Aircraft Cabin Lighting Market 2017 Manufacturers Analysis And Industry Overview to 2021”.

The analysts forecast the global aircraft cabin lighting market to grow at a CAGR of 5.87 % during the period 2017-2021.

Aircraft cabin lighting covers a certain percentage of interior lighting, which is cabin lightings, and a certain percentage of emergency lights, like the floor escape path lights. It plays a huge role in enhancing passenger comfort, well-being, and passenger experience onboard. When done right, it creates a better ambience and has a soothing effect on passengers. Aircraft cabin lighting systems are incorporated in passenger cabins (ceiling lighting, sidewall lighting, mood lighting, reading lights, or signage); galley; seating, specialty, and monuments; and in the lavatory.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global aircraft cabin lighting market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the new installations, procurements, replacement, as well as spares and retrofit services.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

The report, Global Aircraft Cabin Lighting Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• Boeing

• Honeywell International

• Rockwell Collins

• STG Aerospace

• UTC Aerospace Systems

Other prominent vendors

• Diehl Stiftung

• ELLIOTT AVIATION

• Heads Up Technologies

• SELA

• ZODIAC AEROSPACE

Market driver

• Increasing demand for air travel

Market challenge

• Stringent regulatory norms

Market trend

• Emergence of next-generation mood lightings

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Table Of Contents – Major Key Points

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Research Methodology

PART 04: Introduction

• Market outline

PART 05: Market landscape

• Market overview

• Global aircraft cabin lighting market

• Five forces analysis

PART 06: Market segmentation by product type

• Global aircraft cabin lighting market by product type

• Global aircraft wall, ceiling, and floor lighting market

• Global aircraft reading lighting market

• Global aircraft lavatory lighting market

PART 07: Geographical segmentation

• Global aircraft cabin lighting market by geography

• Aircraft cabin lighting market in Americas

• Aircraft cabin lighting market in APAC

• Aircraft cabin lighting market in EMEA

PART 08: Decision framework

PART 09: Drivers and challenges

• Market drivers

• Market challenges

PART 10: Market trends

• Emergence of next-generation mood lightings

• Development of programmable lighting systems

• Focus on emergency cabin lights

PART 11: Vendor landscape

• Competitive landscape

• Boeing

• Honeywell International

• Rockwell Collins

• STG Aerospace

• UTC Aerospace Systems

• Other prominent vendors

Continued…..

