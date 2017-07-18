Wiseguyreports.Com Publish New Market Research Report On-“Mobile Creche Market in the US to Grow at a CAGR Of 6.15% and Forecast to 2021”.

Mobile Creche Market in the US 2017

Executive Summary

Mobile creches are day-care facilities provided by on-demand service providers such as Pots of Fun and Rise and Shine Childcare. Unlike traditional day-care facilities, vendors of mobile creche services send caretakers to the required venue to take care of children. Enterprises can also book mobile creche services during corporate outings and conferences. This allows employers to maintain low attrition ratios.

The analysts forecast the mobile creche market in the US to grow at a CAGR of 6.15% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the mobile creche market in the US for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers fee income generated by third-party service providers by providing mobile creche facilities to individuals and enterprises.



The report, Mobile Creche Market in the US 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• Rise and Shine Childcare

• Safe and Sound Event Childcare

• Elegant Event Sitters

• Pots of Fun

Other prominent vendors

• American Child Care

• Bright Horizon Family Solutions

• UrbanSitter

• Poppy

• NannyPod

• SeekingSitters

Market driver

• Increasing women workforce

Market challenge

• Low salaries for caregivers

Market trend

• Gradual acceptance of mobile creches by workplaces

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



Table of Contents

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Research Methodology

PART 04: Introduction

• Early education: Overview

• Global day-care market

PART 05: Market landscape

• Childcare market in US

PART 06: Market overview

• Day-care market in US

• Mobile creche market in US

• Five forces analysis

PART 07: Market segmentation by services

• Mobile creche market in US by services

• Mobile creche market in US by proprietary services

• Mobile creche market in US by customized services

PART 08: Market segmentation by end-users

• Mobile creche market in US by end-users

• Mobile creche market in US by individuals

• Mobile creche market in US by enterprises

PART 09: Decision framework

PART 10: Drivers and challenges

• Market drivers

• Market challenges

PART 11: Market trends

• Gradual acceptance of mobile creches by workplaces

• Surging collaborative child-care start-ups

• Rising ad-hoc creche requirements

..…..Continued

