Coating Pretreatment Market 2017 Research Report by Forecast to 2022

Coating Pretreatment Market Research Report, By Product Type (Phosphate, Chromate, Blast Clean), By Application - Forecast To 2022

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, July 18, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Synopsis of Coating Pretreatment Market:

The Global Coating Pretreatment Market has witnessed a positive growth over the past few years and as per MRFR analysis, the global market is expected to rise at the same growth during the forecast period. The Global Coating Pretreatment Market is expected to touch more than USD 4,230 Million by 2022 with a CAGR of around 6.3%. The Global Coating Pretreatment Market has been majorly driven by its rising demand from the application industries such as consumer appliances, automotive & transportation, construction and others. Consumer appliance industry has been expected to become the major contributor to the global market. Geographically, Asia-Pacific is expected to be the largest market in terms of value, where China’s contribution to the market is worth appreciating as China is one of the leading producer.

Key Players for Coating Pretreatment Market:

Some of the key players in this market are 3M Company, Chemetall GmbH, Kansai Paint, Akzonobel, Nippon Paint, PPG Industries, Henkel, Axalta Coating Systems, Sherwin-Williams Company, Nihon Parkerizing and others.

Study Objectives of Coating Pretreatment Market:

• To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast for the next 6 years of the various segments and sub-segments of the Coating Pretreatment Market

• To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth

• To analyze the coating pretreatment market based on various factors- price analysis, supply chain analysis, porters five force analysis etc.

• To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW.

• To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective

• To provide country level analysis of the market for segments by product type, application and regions

• To provide overview of key players and their strategic profiling in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

• To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the global market

Target Audience:

• Manufactures of end-use industry

• Raw material Suppliers

• Aftermarket suppliers

• Research Institute / Education Institute

• Potential Investors

• Key executive (CEO and COO) and strategy growth manager

Additional Information:

• Regulatory Landscape

• Pricing Analysis

• Macroeconomic Indicators

