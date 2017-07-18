Agricultural Films Market 2017: Company Profiles, Market Segments, Landscape and Demand by Forecast 2022

Global Agricultural Films Market Information by Material, by Application and Region - Forecast to 2022

Agricultural Films are made to withstand the uncertainties of weather conditions by providing an effective vapor and UV barrier, and by controlling weed growth around the crops. The key drivers of Global Agricultural Films Market are the growing demand for agricultural produce. The growth in population with the increasing disposable income demands increased produce from the farms. This is backed by the awareness among the consumers about the high-quality food crop and prevention of soil erosion. This further augments the market for such films across the Agricultural sector.

The share of greenhouse films by application accounts for the largest share in the market. Growing greenhouse agriculture in Asia, Europe and Middle East is expected to drive the market growth. On the basis of material, LLDPE holds the largest share followed by EVA/EBA. The market is fueled majorly by the demand arising out of APAC, especially India and China. The Global Agricultural Films Market size was valued at around USD 9 Billion in 2015 and is expected to cross USD 13 Billion at CAGR of 7% by 2022.

Key Players:

The key players of Global Agricultural Films Market Report include- The Dow Chemical Company, ExxonMobil Corporation, BASF SE, British Polythene Plc., Grupo Armando Alvarez, Berry Plastics Group Inc., Henan Yinfeng Plastic Co. Ltd, Britton Group and Trioplast Industrier AB.

