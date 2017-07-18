Will 2017 be the year that Blockchain & DLT is Regulated?
FinTech Network and Distlytics have come together to produce an blockchain infographic: http://bit.ly/BlockchainRegsLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 18, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- There’s a certain inevitability that when regulators take a sufficient interest in something then they’ll attempt to regulate it “just in case”. Could this be the case for blockchain?
Given the fervour of interest being expressed by regulators to “better understand the technology”, FinTech Network have worked with Distlytics to create an infographic which breaks down the formal announcements surrounding blockchain technology from global regulators over the last 18 months.
The infographic is available to view at http://bit.ly/BlockchainRegs
Dean Murphy
FinTech Network
2034689461
email us here