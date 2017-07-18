WiseGuyReports.Com Publish a New Market Research Report On - “Valves in Mining 2017 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR 5.77% and Forecast to 2021”.

The analysts forecast the global valves market in mining industry to grow at a CAGR of 5.77% during the period 2017-2021.

Valves are devices that are used to regulate, monitor, and control the flow of fluids in a facility. Valves operate by opening, closing, or partially blocking the passageways to allow the movement of fluids from high pressure to low pressure directions or vice versa. Valves are used in several processes of the mining industry for transporting fluids between two points within an enclosed system. The growth of the industrial valves market is driven by rising applications, the need for advanced flow regulation technologies, and the various automation requirements in end-user industries.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global valves market in mining industry for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the new installations, volume, value, retrofit, replacement, and aftermarket services.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

The report, Global Valves Market in Mining Industry 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• DeZURIK

• Flowserve

• ITT

• Pentair

• RF Valve

Other prominent vendors

• AVK Group

• Cameron International

• Camtech Valves

• Emerson

• FMC Technologies

• GE

• GWC Valves

• Honeywell

• Velan

Market driver

• Growth in smart mining industry

Market driver

Market challenge

• Fluctuations in the raw material pricing

Market challenge

Market trend

• Deep sea mining

Market trend

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



Table Of Contents – Major Key Points

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Research Methodology

PART 04: Introduction

• Market outline

PART 05: Market landscape

• Market overview

• Market size and forecast

• Five forces analysis

PART 06: Market segmentation by application

• Market size and forecast

• Global valves market in mining industry of mineral fuels

• Global valves market in mining industry of iron and ferroalloys

• Global valves market in mining industry of non-ferrous minerals

• Global valves market in mining industry of precious metals

• Global valves market in mining industry of industrial minerals

PART 07: Market segmentation by type

• Global valves market in mining industry by multi-turn valves

• Global valves market in mining industry by quarter-turn valves

• Global valves market in mining industry by control valves

PART 08: Geographical segmentation

• Market size and forecast

• Valves market in mining industry in APAC

• Valves market in mining industry in EMEA

• Valves market in mining industry in the Americas

PART 09: Decision framework

PART 10: Drivers and challenges

• Market drivers

• Market challenges

PART 11: Market trends

PART 12: Vendor landscape

• Competitive landscape

• Competitive landscape

Continued…..

