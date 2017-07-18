Issued by Orbis Research

Surge in Europe’s Ready to Assemble (RTA) Furniture Market due to Innovative Product Designs

Orbis Research

Orbis Research

"Ready to Assemble (RTA) Furniture Market in Europe 2017-2021" Key Players Assessment in Report: Dorel Industries, Inter IKEA Systems, and Tvilum

DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, July 18, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Analysts forecast the Ready to Assemble Furniture Market in Europe to grow at a CAGR of 4.25% during the period 2017-2021.

Ready-to-assemble (RTA) furniture is also known as flat-pack, knock-down (KD), DIY (do-it-yourself), self-assembly, or kit furniture. Over the years, RTA furniture has evolved in technology, designs, and quality. It includes residential furniture like living room furniture, bedroom furniture, kitchen room furniture, dining room furniture, garden and balcony furniture, and kids and teenager room furniture. RTA furniture also includes office furniture like swivel chairs, tables, desktop table, filing chairs, and pedestals.

Market trend

• Surge in innovative product designs
• Growing trend of customized RTA furniture for personal interiors
• Improving economic scenario in Europe

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the ready to assemble furniture market in Europe for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated through the retail sales of different types of RTA furniture.

Request Sample of this Report at: http://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/352628

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
• Americas
• APAC
• EMEA

Latest report, Ready to Assemble (RTA) Furniture Market in Europe 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

1. Dorel Industries
2. Inter IKEA Systems
3. Tvilum

Other prominent vendors

• Alphason
• Decorative Panels Furniture
• MEUBLES Demeyere
• FLEXA
• Röhr-Bush
• Steinhoff International
• SBA

Check Discount on Report Purchase at: http://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/discount/352628

Market driver

• Economical cost and quick furnishings of RTA furniture

Market challenge

• Uncertainty in costs of raw material used for RTA furniture

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?
• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Points Covered in Report:

PART 01: Executive summary
PART 02: Scope of the report
PART 03: Research Methodology
PART 04: Introduction
PART 05: Market landscape
PART 06: Market segmentation by product
PART 07: Market segmentation by distribution channel
PART 08: Geographical segmentation
PART 09: Decision framework
PART 10: Drivers and challenges
PART 11: Market trends
PART 12: Key competitor analysis
PART 13: Appendix

+1 (214) 884-6817
Hector Costello
Orbis Research
email us here

Distribution channels: Building, Construction, Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, Furniture & Woodworking, Manufacturing
Press Contact
Hector Costello
Orbis Research
+1 (214) 884-6817
Share This Story
Company Details
Orbis Research
Office Number: 208, Garden Plaza Commercial Complex, Near Five Gardens, Jagtap Dairy Signal Road
Wakad-Rahatni, Pune
411017
India
+1 (214) 884-6817
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

OrbisResearch (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customised reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialisation. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

http://www.orbisresearch.com/

More From This Author
Data Destruction Service Market & Data Destruction Software Industry 2017 Witnessed to Grow Considerably by 2022
Needle Free Injections Market Competitor Information, Analysis, and Insights to Improve R&D Strategies
Fuel Card Market Global Analysis and 2017-2021 Forecasts: Industry Review by Types, Key Players, & Regions
View All Stories From This Author