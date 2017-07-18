Surge in Europe’s Ready to Assemble (RTA) Furniture Market due to Innovative Product Designs

Orbis Research

"Ready to Assemble (RTA) Furniture Market in Europe 2017-2021" Key Players Assessment in Report: Dorel Industries, Inter IKEA Systems, and Tvilum

DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, July 18, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Analysts forecast the Ready to Assemble Furniture Market in Europe to grow at a CAGR of 4.25% during the period 2017-2021.

Ready-to-assemble (RTA) furniture is also known as flat-pack, knock-down (KD), DIY (do-it-yourself), self-assembly, or kit furniture. Over the years, RTA furniture has evolved in technology, designs, and quality. It includes residential furniture like living room furniture, bedroom furniture, kitchen room furniture, dining room furniture, garden and balcony furniture, and kids and teenager room furniture. RTA furniture also includes office furniture like swivel chairs, tables, desktop table, filing chairs, and pedestals.

Market trend

• Surge in innovative product designs

• Growing trend of customized RTA furniture for personal interiors

• Improving economic scenario in Europe

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the ready to assemble furniture market in Europe for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated through the retail sales of different types of RTA furniture.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

Latest report, Ready to Assemble (RTA) Furniture Market in Europe 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

1. Dorel Industries

2. Inter IKEA Systems

3. Tvilum

Other prominent vendors

• Alphason

• Decorative Panels Furniture

• MEUBLES Demeyere

• FLEXA

• Röhr-Bush

• Steinhoff International

• SBA

Market driver

• Economical cost and quick furnishings of RTA furniture

Market challenge

• Uncertainty in costs of raw material used for RTA furniture

