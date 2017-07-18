Wiseguyreports.Com Publish New Market Research Report On-“Specialty Coffee Shops 2017 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR Of 10.23% and Forecast to 2021”.

Specialty Coffee Shops Market 2017

Executive Summary

Coffee which scores 80 points or above on a 100-point scale is graded “specialty.” Specialty coffees are grown in special and ideal climates, and are distinctive because of their full cup taste and little to no defects. Specialty coffee shops are outlets that sell premium and specialty coffee and other foods and beverages. A typical specialty coffee shop generates over 55% of its sales from coffee or coffee-related products.

The analysts forecast the global specialty coffee shops market to grow at a CAGR of 10.23% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global specialty coffee shops market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers sales and value.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA



The report, Global Specialty Coffee Shops Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• Dunkin' Brands Group

• McDonald’s

• Restaurant Brands International

• Starbucks

• Whitbread

Other prominent vendors

• Barista Coffee

• Caffè Nero

• Caribou Coffee

• Coffee Beanery

• Coffee Day Enterprises

• Doutor Coffee

• DUTCH BROS. COFFEE

• EDIYA COFFEE COMPANY

• Gloria Jean’s Coffees International

• International Coffee & Tea

• KKD Corporation (Krispy Kreme Doughnuts)

• Peet's Coffee & Tea

• Global Baristas US

Market driver

• Growing number of specialty coffee shops globally

Market challenge

• Fluctuating prices of coffee beans

Market trend

• Rising popularity of coffee among millennials

Table of Contents

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Research Methodology

PART 04: Introduction

• Market outline

• Global foodservice market

PART 05: Market landscape

• Market overview

• Market size and forecast

• Five forces analysis

PART 06: Market segmentation by shop type

• Global specialty coffee shops market by shop type

• Global independent coffee shops market

• Global chain coffee shops market

• Segmentation of products sold in specialty coffee shops

PART 07: Geographical segmentation

• Global specialty coffee shops market by geography

• Specialty coffee shops market in Americas

• Specialty coffee shops market in EMEA

• Specialty coffee shops market in APAC

PART 08: Key leading countries

• US

• UK

• China

• Canada

PART 09: Decision framework

PART 10: Drivers and challenges

• Market drivers

• Market challenges

PART 11: Market trends

• Rising popularity of coffee among millennials

• Growing demand for premium and specialty coffee

• New promotion strategies by vendors to increase coffee consumption

..…..Continued

