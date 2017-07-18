Global Hot Water Recirculation Pumps Market 2017 Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2022
Global Hot Water Recirculation Pumps market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer
Summary
Danfoss
Grundfos
NIBE
Taco Comfort Solutions
Xylem
Advanced Conservation Technology
Airwell
Anderson-Barrows
Armstrong
CIAT
Daikin
Hitachi Appliances
KLIMATEHNIK
MISOL
Mitsubishi Electric
Sanden Corporation
SIRAC
TOSHIBA
WATERKOTTE
Watts
Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of Hot Water Recirculation Pumps in these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast), covering
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
Motor Type
Isolated Type
On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate of Hot Water Recirculation Pumps for each application, including
Automotive
Food
Water Treatment
HVAC
Table of Contents
Global Hot Water Recirculation Pumps Market Research Report 2017
1 Hot Water Recirculation Pumps Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Hot Water Recirculation Pumps
1.2 Hot Water Recirculation Pumps Segment by Type (Product Category)
1.2.1 Global Hot Water Recirculation Pumps Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category)(2012-2022)
1.2.2 Global Hot Water Recirculation Pumps Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2016
1.2.3 Motor Type
1.2.4 Isolated Type
1.3 Global Hot Water Recirculation Pumps Segment by Application
1.3.1 Hot Water Recirculation Pumps Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2012-2022)
1.3.2 Automotive
1.3.3 Food
1.3.4 Water Treatment
1.3.5 HVAC
1.4 Global Hot Water Recirculation Pumps Market by Region (2012-2022)
1.4.1 Global Hot Water Recirculation Pumps Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2012-2022)
1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.7 India Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Hot Water Recirculation Pumps (2012-2022)
1.5.1 Global Hot Water Recirculation Pumps Revenue Status and Outlook (2012-2022)
1.5.2 Global Hot Water Recirculation Pumps Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2012-2022)
….
7 Global Hot Water Recirculation Pumps Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis
7.1 Danfoss
7.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.1.2 Hot Water Recirculation Pumps Product Category, Application and Specification
7.1.2.1 Product A
7.1.2.2 Product B
7.1.3 Danfoss Hot Water Recirculation Pumps Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
7.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.2 Grundfos
7.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.2.2 Hot Water Recirculation Pumps Product Category, Application and Specification
7.2.2.1 Product A
7.2.2.2 Product B
7.2.3 Grundfos Hot Water Recirculation Pumps Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
7.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.3 NIBE
7.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.3.2 Hot Water Recirculation Pumps Product Category, Application and Specification
7.3.2.1 Product A
7.3.2.2 Product B
7.3.3 NIBE Hot Water Recirculation Pumps Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
7.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.4 Taco Comfort Solutions
7.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.4.2 Hot Water Recirculation Pumps Product Category, Application and Specification
7.4.2.1 Product A
7.4.2.2 Product B
7.4.3 Taco Comfort Solutions Hot Water Recirculation Pumps Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
7.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.5 Xylem
7.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.5.2 Hot Water Recirculation Pumps Product Category, Application and Specification
7.5.2.1 Product A
7.5.2.2 Product B
7.5.3 Xylem Hot Water Recirculation Pumps Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
7.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.6 Advanced Conservation Technology
7.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.6.2 Hot Water Recirculation Pumps Product Category, Application and Specification
7.6.2.1 Product A
7.6.2.2 Product B
7.6.3 Advanced Conservation Technology Hot Water Recirculation Pumps Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
7.6.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.7 Airwell
7.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.7.2 Hot Water Recirculation Pumps Product Category, Application and Specification
7.7.2.1 Product A
7.7.2.2 Product B
7.7.3 Airwell Hot Water Recirculation Pumps Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
7.7.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.8 Anderson-Barrows
7.8.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.8.2 Hot Water Recirculation Pumps Product Category, Application and Specification
7.8.2.1 Product A
7.8.2.2 Product B
7.8.3 Anderson-Barrows Hot Water Recirculation Pumps Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
7.8.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.9 Armstrong
7.9.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.9.2 Hot Water Recirculation Pumps Product Category, Application and Specification
7.9.2.1 Product A
7.9.2.2 Product B
7.9.3 Armstrong Hot Water Recirculation Pumps Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
7.9.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.10 CIAT
7.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.10.2 Hot Water Recirculation Pumps Product Category, Application and Specification
7.10.2.1 Product A
7.10.2.2 Product B
7.10.3 CIAT Hot Water Recirculation Pumps Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
7.10.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.11 Daikin
7.12 Hitachi Appliances
7.13 KLIMATEHNIK
7.14 MISOL
7.15 Mitsubishi Electric
7.16 Sanden Corporation
7.17 SIRAC
7.18 TOSHIBA
7.19 WATERKOTTE
7.20 Watts
Continued....
