Global Insulating Glass Market 2017 Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2022

Summary

Global Insulating Glass market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including

AGC (US)

Guardian Industries (US)

Saint-Gobain (FR)

PPG (FR)

Trulite (US)

NSG Group (JPN)

Glaz-Tech Industries Inc

CARDINAL

Sedak

Hartung Glass Industries

VIRACON

Oldcastle

CSG HOLDING

Yaohua Pilkington Glass

JIN JING GROUP

Xinyi Glass (CHN)

Hehe Science (CHN)

QINGDAO HENG DA GLASS (CHN)

Fuyao GROUP (CHN)

Grandglass

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of Insulating Glass in these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast), covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Conventional Insulating Glass

Low-E Insulating Glass

Traditional Reflective Insulating Glass

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate of Insulating Glass for each application, including

Structural Glazing Applications

Non-Structural Applications

