Semiconductor Foundry 2017 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR 11.01% and Forecast to 2021

The analysts forecast the global Semiconductor Foundry market to grow at a CAGR of 11.01% during the period 2017-2021.

PUNE, INDIA, July 18, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ --

Global Semiconductor Foundry Market

Description

A semiconductor circuit chip is a tiny electronic device consisting of billions of components, such as transistors, capacitors, inductors, transformers, that store, move, and process data. The semiconductor chips are made from semiconductor materials such as silicon and germanium. These materials have semiconducting properties, which enable precise control of the flow of electrical current through them. Semiconductor chips enable devices to store and retrieve documents, photos, and music. They make up the brains, memory, and capacity for data communication for various products including cellular phones, TVs, gaming systems, aircraft, sea crafts, industrial materials, and military machinery, equipment, and weaponry. Mechanical products are heavily dependent on chip-based electronics. Fuel supply system in automobiles is operated by the carburetor. The carburetor was designed as a completely mechanical system that operated by opening and closing of valves to control the flow of fuel powered by gravity in a two-wheeler or a fuel pump in a multi-wheeled vehicle. But currently, the fuel supply system is controlled by an electronic system. The carburetor still exists, but its working is performed using an electronic governor that constantly monitors and adjusts the carburetor based on the required or set parameters. The manufacturing of semiconductor ICs is carried out by semiconductor foundries.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global Semiconductor Foundry market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated by leading pure-play foundries and IDMs.

Get sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1563917-global-semiconductor-foundry-market-2017-2021

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

The Global Semiconductor Foundry Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• TSMC

• GLOBALFOUNDRIES

• UMC

• SMIC

• SAMSUNG

Other prominent vendors

• Dongbu HiTek

• Fujitsu Semiconductor

• Hua Hong Semiconductor

• MagnaChip Semiconductor

• Powerchip Technology

• STMicroelectronics

• TowerJazz

• Vanguard International Semiconductor Corporation

• WIN Semiconductors

• X-FAB Silicon Foundries

Market driver

• Increasing demand for IoT

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market challenge

• Excess IC inventory

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market trend

• Increasing adoption of 3D NAND

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/1563917-global-semiconductor-foundry-market-2017-2021

Table of Contents -Major Key Points

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Research Methodolog

PART 04: Introduction

• Key market highlights

• Value chain

PART 05: Market landscape

• Market overview

• Market size and forecast

• Five forces analysis

PART 06: Market segmentation by application

• Market overview

• Communication

• PCs/Desktops

• Consumer

• Automotive

• Industrial

• Others

PART 07: Market segmentation by type

• Market overview

• Pure-play foundries

• IDMs

PART 08: Geographical segmentation

• Market overview

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

PART 09: Key leading countries

PART 10: Decision framework

PART 11: Drivers and challenges

• Market drivers

• Impact of drivers on key customer segments

• Market challenges

• Impact of challenges on key customer segments

PART 12: Market trends

• Increasing adoption of 3D NAND

• Growth of advanced analytics in semiconductor foundries

• Growth of augmented reality/virtual reality

• Evolution of 3D printing

• Increase in wafer size

PART 13: Vendor landscape

• Competitive scenario

PART 14: Key vendor analysis

• TSMC

• GLOBALFOUNDRIES

• UMC

• SMIC

• SAMSUNG

• Other prominent vendors

………..CONTINUED

For accessing accurate and deep understanding and to gain latest insights and key developments in the area of your interest, we also have a list of conferences in which you will be interested in, for more information, cordially check :

https://www.wiseguyreports.com/conferences

For updating knowledge or for thoroughly understanding various terminologies, we also have vast list of seminars for your reference, for more information cordially check :

https://www.wiseguyreports.com/seminars

CONTACT US :

NORAH TRENT

Partner Relations & Marketing Manager

sales@wiseguyreports.com

www.wiseguyreports.com

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)

Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)