Wiseguyreports.Com Publish New Research Report On-“Catalog Management Software 2017 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR Of 12.89% and Forecast to 2021”.

PUNE, INDIA, July 18, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ --

Catalog Management Software Market 2017

Executive Summary

Catalog management is the strategic process of managing product catalog to ensure the quality of product data across all the sales channels. Catalog management consists of organizing, standardizing, and publishing product data to each sales channel. It is a dynamic process that enables suppliers to quickly broadcast product and price changes, and introduce latest items.

The analysts forecast the global catalog management software market to grow at a CAGR of 12.89% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global catalog management software market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of catalog management software.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA



Request a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1584702-global-catalog-management-software-market-2017-2021



The report, Global Catalog Management Software Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• Coupa Software

• Hubwoo

• Oracle

• SAP

Other prominent vendors

• Actinic Software

• Contalog

• DCatalog

• Computer Pundits

• eJeeva.com

• En Interactive Technologies

• Mobius Knowledge Services

• PLM Group

• Salsify

• Sigmento

• VINIEO

• Vroozi

• Würth Industrie Service

• Zycus

Market driver

• Increasing demand for improved catalog management

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market challenge

• Increasing threat from open-source software

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market trend

• Rising demand for service catalogs

• For a full, detailed list, view our report



Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/1584702-global-catalog-management-software-market-2017-2021



Table of Contents

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Research Methodology

PART 04: Market landscape

• Introduction

• Market overview

• Market size and forecast

• Five forces analysis

PART 05: Market segmentation by deployment model

• Global catalog management software market by deployment model

• Global cloud-based catalog management software market

• Global on-premises catalog management software market

PART 06: Market segmentation by end-user

• Global catalog management software market by end-user

• Global catalog management software market by retail

• Global catalog management software market by e-commerce

• Global catalog management software market by marketing and media

• Global catalog management software market by manufacturing

• Global catalog management software market by others

PART 07: Geographical segmentation

• Global catalog management software market by geography

• Catalog management software market in Americas

• Catalog management software market in EMEA

• Catalog management software market in APAC

PART 08: Decision framework

PART 09: Drivers and challenges

• Market drivers

• Market challenges

PART 10: Market trends

• Increasing demand for product catalog management by e-commerce merchants

• Rising demand for service catalogs

• Increasing emergence of analytics in catalog management software

..…..Continued

For accessing accurate and deep understanding and to gain latest insights and key developments in the area of your interest, we also have a list of conferences in which you will be interested in, for more information, cordially check:

https://www.wiseguyreports.com/conferences

For updating knowledge or for thoroughly understanding various terminologies, we also have vast list of seminars for your reference, for more information cordially check:

https://www.wiseguyreports.com/seminars