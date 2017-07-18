Transition, #1 International Best-Selling Book Free To Download Starting Today
Written from decades of research and application by a wealth transition and family business consultant, David Werdiger reaches out to family businesses torn by inner conflict, confusion and the raw possibility that their mini empire will be all but dead in another generation’s time.
Transition offers entrepreneurs a bold opportunity to prepare for the greatest wealth transfer in history, by redefining how they look at and operate their business. From learning how to better communicate with the many generations who have input in their family business, to resolving conflict, re-establishing trust and calculating how much wealth should be left behind for future generations.
The book is currently free and available for download on Amazon for 5 days only (until 7/22/17). Get your copy here: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B06XXRZ5K9. Transition has reached #1 on 24 of Amazon’s best seller lists across 5 different countries with an average 4.5 star review rating. Here’s what some the reviewers have said:
“This is a practical guide meant for the owners of a family business. There are struggles in any business, but when it comes time for the entrepreneur who built up the business to start handing over the reins to the next generation, things can really start to fall apart. Author David Werdiger undertook this research in order to assure the success of his own family business, then wrote it out clearly for the benefit of others. Whether your success came during the business boom of the Regan years and you're looking to step down, or if you're someone who's finding that their funky food truck is turning into a franchise, it's never too early or late to benefit from this information.” – Shirley Runyon
“If you have a family business, this is a must read book. The author brings his knowledge of family and business to the reader in a straight to the point way. He offers the scenarios that could be faced and explains why they are important and how to deal with them. Don't leave your business to chance, read this book and have a firm grasp on the necessary steps to keep your business running well, even if it you don't intend to keep it run by family. Great read! Highly recommend!” – Mary Moore
For More Information: For more questions or to schedule an interview about this press release please contact David Werdiger at +61 3 8611 1150 (GMT +10) or email media@davidwerdiger.com
About the Author: David Werdiger is a #1 International Bestselling author, and the Founder and Chairman of Billing Bureau, one of the leading Australian Telecommunications Recurring Billing Software companies. He has been featured on ABC, NBC, CBS, FOX, The Wall St. Journal, USA Today and most recently he presented an ELI Talk titled “How to ‘Have’ Jewish Grandchildren.” As an in-demand speaker, David travels the world sharing his ideas about business strategies, philosophies on life, Jewish culture, and philanthropy.
