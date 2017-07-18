Capnography Market Overview, Growth, Share, Revenue and Forecast 2017-2027

Capnography Information, by product type (mainstream capnographs, sidestream capnographs, microstream capnographs, disposables), by end users - Forecast to 2027

Major Key Players are Athena GTX Inc, Dragerwerk AG, Medtronic, Inc., Masimo Corporation, Nonin Medical, Inc., OSI Systems, Inc, Philips Healthcare, Welch Allyn, Inc. ” — Market Research Future

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, July 18, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Scenario:

Capnography is the technique of monitoring of the concentration or partial pressure of carbon dioxide (CO2) in the respiratory gases. Capnographs are used as a monitoring tool during anesthesia and intensive care. It is usually presented as a graph of expiratory CO2 plotted against time. The plot may also show the inspired CO2, which is of interest when rebreathing systems are being used. The capnogram is a direct monitor of the inhaled and exhaled concentration or partial pressure of CO2, and an indirect monitor of the CO2 partial pressure in the arterial blood.

Technological advancements, rising prevalence of respiratory diseases, and limitations in the use of pulse oximeter are some of the factors responsible for the growth of the capnography market. The market for capnography is booming.

Major Key Players

• Athena GTX Inc,

• Dragerwerk AG,

• Medtronic, Inc.,

• Masimo Corporation,

• Nonin Medical, Inc.,

• OSI Systems, Inc,

• Philips Healthcare,

• Welch Allyn, Inc.

Intended Audience

• Capnography equipment manufacturers

• Capnography equipment suppliers

• Research and Development (R&D) Companies

• Government Research Laboratories

• Independent Research Laboratories

• Government and Independent Regulatory Authorities

• Market Research and Consulting Service Providers

• Medical Research Laboratories

• Academic Medical Institutes and Universities

Segments

Global capnography market has been segmented on the basis of types which comprises of mainstream capnographs, sidestream capnographs, microstream capnographs, and disposables. On the basis of end users, market is segmented into Hospitals, Surgical centers, Ambulatory and others.

The report for Global Capnography Market of Market Research Future comprises of extensive primary research along with the detailed analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts, key opinion leaders to gain the deeper insight of the market and industry performance.

Taste the market data and market information presented through more than 62 market data tables and figures spread over 115 numbers of pages of the project report. Avail the in-depth table of content TOC & market synopsis on “Global Capnography Market Research Report- Forecast To 2027”

The report gives the clear picture of current market scenario which includes historical and projected market size in terms of value and volume, technological advancement, macro economical and governing factors in the market. The report provides details information and strategies of the top key players in the industry. The report also gives a broad study of the different markets segments and regions

