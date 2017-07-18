Allergic Rhinitis Market poised to grow at a CAGR of 7 % till 2023

Global Allergic Rhinitis Market; by Type (Seasonal, Perennial and Non allergic rhinitis), by Treatment (Antihistamines) and by Test - Forecast to 2023

Major Key Players are Merck (US), GSK (UK), Sanofi, Cigna (USA), Himalaya , J&J (US), Chong kun Dang Pharmaceutical Corp., Faes, Farma, Glenmark Pharmaceutical, ” — Market Research Future

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, July 18, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Highlights

Hay fever is another name for allergic rhinitis which is a nose related disease. This fever affects nose first and clogs it. The cause of this is due to allergens to which the affected person is highly exposed to. Other parts of the body affected due to hay fever include ears, eye and throat and they are mostly affected due to blocked nose. There are various products available to treat problems arising due to allergic rhinitis.

Every second a person is affected by cold and cough. Medicines available to treat allergic rhinitis are available in almost every chemist shop. The sale for anti-allergic rhinitis is increasing and is expected to increase further in future as well.

Request a Sample Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/1547

Global Allergic Rhinitis market Players:

• Merck (US),

• GSK (UK),

• Sanofi (France),

• Cigna (USA),

• Himalaya (India),

• J&J (US),

• Chong kun Dang Pharmaceutical Corp. (South Korea),

• Faes, Farma (Spain),

• Glenmark Pharmaceutical (India),

• Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical Co.in (Japan),

• Ampio pharmaceutical Inc. (US),

• Olain Farm (Lavtvia),

GSK, has announced a new spray intranasal steroid fluticasone furoate for the treatment of allergic rhinitis in Philippines. Bureau of Food and Drugs, has approved nasal spray for the treatment of seasonal allergic rhinitis and perennial allergic rhinitis in adults and children with minimum age of two years. In 2014 company got FDA approval to launch Flonase, to be sold over the counter. This drug is used to treat temporary hay fever.

Johnson & Johnson, the company has a wide range of products which also includes medical products. The company recently has announced the launch of allergy spray named Rhinocort that is available over the counter. The Rhinocort will be sold over the counter all over America. The company is also the maker of a very well know product the Zyrtec.

Merck as well as the maker of various products for seasonal, perennial allergic rhinitis. Merck is collaborating with F-star to strengthen its immune-oncology portfolio. The F-star is a bio-pharmaceutical company in UK.

Another big brand that have a huge product variety for the allergic symptoms is The Himalayas Drug Company which is an Indian brand and has herbal products for various diseases. There are various players in US, Japan and China who are operating in the global allergic rhinitis market.

Taste the market data and market information presented in more than 50 market data tables and figures spread over 80 pages of the project report. Avail the in-depth table of content (TOC) & market synopsis on “Global Allergic Rhinitis Market Research Report – Forecast till 2023.”

Report Details @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/allergic-rhinitis-market-1547

Segmentation:

The market of allergic rhinitis is segmented into types by treatment and by test. The types of allergic rhinitis include seasonal, perennial and non-allergic rhinitis. On the basis of treatment the market is segmented into antihistamines, decongestants, eye drops, nasal sprays, immunotherapy, sublingual immunotherapy (SLIT), and home remedies. The antihistamine segment is further sub-segmented into drugs like Allegra, Clarinex, Xyzal and Zyrtec. The decongestants segment is also sub-segmented into afrin nasal spray, sudafed, sudafed PE and zyrtec-D. On the basis of test the segmentation is done into skin tests, IgE RAST test, and complete blood count.

Table of Content

1 Introduction

1.1 Definition

1.2 Scope Of Study

1.2.1 Research Objective

1.2.2 Assumptions & Limitations

1.2.2.1 Assumptions

1.2.2.2 Limitations

1.3 Market Structure:

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Process:

2.2 Primary Research

2.3 Secondary Research:

3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Drivers

3.2 Restraints

3.3 Opportunities

Continued….

Browse Related Statistical Report

Europe Clinical Reference Laboratory Market, is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.4% and is expected to reach US$ 1,14,128.8 million by 2027. In Europe Clinical Reference Laboratory Market, Western Europe accounted for the largest market share in 2016.

Factors such as emerging markets, changing pharmaceutical ecosystem and cost pressures. Aging population and change in demographics further initiate the growth of clinical laboratory market in Europe. There is increasing laboratory outsourcing trends observed in France and Spain contributing of the market growth.

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/statistical-reports/europe-clinical-reference-laboratory-market-2877

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

Contact Info:

Name: Akash Anand

Organization: Market Research Future

Address: Market Research Future Office No. 524/528,

Phone: +1 646 845 9312

Email: akash.anand@marketresearchfuture.com