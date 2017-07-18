Global Automotive Bearing Market – Share, Growth, Segment, Trends and Forecast, 2016 to 2022

Global Automotive Bearing Market Information by Type, Vehicle Type and by Region - Forecast to 2022

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA , INDIA , July 18, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Research Future published a half-cooked research report on global automotive Bearing market. The global market automotive Bearing is expected to grow at a CAGR of about 6% during the forecast period, 2016 to 2022.

Market Highlights:

Automotive bearing system is used to enable the rotational and linear motion and also reduces the friction in the vehicles. The specialty of the bearing differs as per the vehicle it is used in such as, heavy vehicles demands bearings to be rigid enough to carry heavy weight and give trouble free and smooth operations. As per trend, ceramic and white metal alloy ball bearings are expected to capture the market for automotive bearing as these are lightweight and will enhance the product quality by reducing the friction and energy consumption during the operations. Moreover, increasing demand for the vehicles and technological advancement are driving the automotive bearing market. The global automotive bearing market is expected to show a growth at CAGR of about 6% from 2016 to 2022.

Asia-Pacific is the major regions for the automotive bearing market. Asia-Pacific is expected to show significant growth in automotive bearing market. Emerging economies like China, India, are expected to drive the market due to increasing demand for vehicles, increasing individual’s disposable income & purchasing power is expected to drive the market for automotive bearing. Developed regions such as North America and Europe will show the static growth for the automotive bearing market.

Key Players of Automotive Bearing Market:

• Schaeffler AG

• Jtekt Corporation

• NTN Corporation

• Iljin Bearing Co., Ltd.

• Timken Company

• Svenska Kullagerfabriken AB

• RKB Bearings

• ORS Bearings

• CW Bearing

Scope of the Report:

This study provides an overview of the global automotive Bearing industry, tracking market segments across the categorized four geographic regions. The report provides a five-year forecast for the market size in terms of value for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the world. The scope of the study segments the global automotive bearing market based on type, and vehicle type.

Brief TOC:

1. Report Prologue

2. Introduction

2.1. Definition

2.2. Scope Of The Study

2.2.1. Research Objective

2.2.2. Assumptions

2.2.3. Limitations

2.3. Market Structure

2.4. Market Segmentation

3. Research Methodology

3.1. Research Process

3.2. Primary Research

3.3. Secondary Research

3.4. Market Size Estimation

3.5. Forecast Model

4. Market Dynamics

4.1. Drivers & Opportunities

4.2. Challenges & Restraints

4.3. Value Chain Analysis

4.4. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

5. Automotive Bearing Market, By Type

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Ball Bearing

5.3. Roller Bearing

5.4. Plain Bearing

5.5. Trust Bearing

5.6. Others

Continue…

