Counter Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Defense System Market to Grow at a CAGR Of 10.52% and Forecast to 2021

Wiseguyreports.Com Publish New Report On-"Counter Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Defense System Market to Grow at a CAGR Of 10.52% and Forecast to 2021".

Counter Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Defense System Market 2017

Executive Summary
Counter-unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) defense systems detect and neutralize any potential threats from drones. They find their application in international defense, homeland security, and other similar agencies. A counter-UAV defense system is a combination of UAV detection equipment and UAV neutralization equipment. While UAV detection equipment detects and tracks small aerial objects, UAV neutralization equipment, like network jammers, detects the radio frequencies that are being used to control a UAV and then disconnects the communication between them.

The analysts forecast the global counter unmanned aerial vehicle defense system market to grow at a CAGR of 10.52% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global counter unmanned aerial vehicle defense system market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers new installations, procurements, and development projects.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
• Americas
• APAC
• EMEA


The report, Global Counter Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Defense System Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors
• Airbus
• Blighter Surveillance Systems
• Leonardo
• SRC
• Thales

Other prominent vendors
• Elbit Systems
• Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI)
• Northrop Grumman

Market driver
• Increasing lethal threat posed by UAVs
• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market challenge
• Rapidly maturing UAV technologies
• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market trend
• Development of human-portable counter-UAV systems
• For a full, detailed list, view our report


Table of Contents

PART 01: Executive summary
PART 02: Scope of the report
PART 03: Research Methodology

PART 04: Introduction
• Market outline

PART 05: Market landscape
• Market overview
• Market size and forecast
• Five forces analysis

PART 06: Market segmentation by product type
• Market overview
• Global UAV detection systems market
• Global UAV detection and disruption systems market

PART 07: Geographical segmentation
• Market overview
• Counter-UAV defense system market in Americas
• Counter-UAV defense system market in EMEA
• Counter-UAV defense system market in APAC

PART 08: Decision framework
PART 09: Drivers and challenges
• Market drivers
• Market challenges

PART 10: Market trends
• Development of human-portable counter-UAV systems
• Incorporation of artificial intelligence technology
• Emergence of laser-based counter-UAV systems
..…..Continued

