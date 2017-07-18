The Worst (and Best) Times of the Year to Look for a Job in Sunny South Africa

There are certain periods of the year that are much hotter when it comes to hiring than others, and one of those periods is fast approaching!

CAPE TOWN, SOUTH AFRICA, July 18, 2017 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Worst (and Best) Times of the Year to Look for a Job in Sunny South AfricaAre jobs perpetually out there? Yes, but there’s a catch here: there are certain periods of the year that are much hotter when it comes to hiring than others, and one of those periods is fast approaching!It is (Not) the SeasonIn terms of advertised vacancies, Adzuna found that December was one of the months where recruiters were least active with advertising jobs. A lot of companies tend to wind down their activity over the festive season, which is why hiring managers will often focus their energy on the annual office Christmas party than the idea of hiring new talent.But here’s some good news: there are also a lot less active job seekers applying for jobs over the festive season. This could mean that instead of browsing thousands of job listings every day, you could just set up job alerts, have them delivered to you via email, and then enjoy your holiday season like the rest of the South African population.A New Year Might Not Equal a New JobAs January’s New Year sets in, a lot of job seekers try to live up to their resolutions and find their dream job. Despite the idea that new jobs open up in the New Year, there was a general decline in advertised vacancies during the month of January, dropping some 2% compared to the amount jobs posted in December 2016.So should you be looking for a new job with the onset of the New Year? Perhaps not, you may well be better off with applying for your dream job around February, when the recruitment cycle has started picking up again after the festive season.The Secret Lies in the SectorDepending on what type of job you’re looking at landing, the timing for your application could be the difference between make and break.As graduates finish off their degrees by the end of September annually, the number of advertised graduate jobs tends to rise rapidly. This means that although there are more jobs on offer for graduates at during the final quarter of the year, there is also a lot more competition.The same cannot be said for jobs in the public sector however, since these vacancies tend to decline towards the end of the financial year as budgets are signed off for close of business years. Job seekers looking at securing new accountant jobs, however, can benefit from this time of the year since it marks a spike in the industry’s overall vacancies.While we can’t possibly incorporate examples of every sector into this post, these summaries should give a rough idea of how important timing can be when it comes to finding your ideal job.Top Timing Tips• It’s never a bad time to look for a job - When you find yourself going about ‘business-as-usual’, keep in mind that there are always new vacancies opening up. Go ahead and set up email alerts for your ideal jobs and apply for them as they come in.• Continuously improve yourself - Business not going quite the way it should? Why not consider improving your skills and upping the ante of your CV? Adzuna has a great tool, ValueMyCV, which can help you estimate what you’re worth in terms of your skills and working experience.• Get a head start - Sometimes people are forced to take up seasonal jobs in order to get them one step closer to landing their dream jobs. A casual role might not seem ideal, but it could lead to a more permanent employment situation once you show your employer what you’re really made of, almost like a test run!Remember: Excuses are for the faint of heart. There will probably never be a perfect time to apply for that perfect job, but it can never be too late or early to start looking for a career worth spending all your time and efforts on. Get that CV in shape, adjust your mindset, and start looking every job, everywhere, something you can easily do with a little Adzuna help.