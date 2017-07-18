Global Needle Biopsy Market Is Growing At a Rate Of 5.2 % during Forecasted Period

global needle biopsy market is growing at a rate of 5.2 % and is expected show a similar trend during the forecast period.

Major Key Players are Boston Scientific Corporation, Cook Medical, CareFusion Corporation, Hologic, Inc., Cardinal Health, Inc., Medax, C. R. Bard, Inc., Möller Medical GmbH, ” — Market Research Future

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, July 18, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Highlights

The needle biopsy market is chiefly driven by product development and the fall in prices of raw materials and components. The increasing cases of cancers and growing usage of biopsy needles is driving the market. Companies should focus on improving the distribution efficiency so as to reduce the pressures on prices due to huge market fragmentation. Distributional agreements between large players and advanced products such as multilayer needles will be extremely beneficial. The emergence of needle biopsy is estimated to pose the greatest threat to the biopsy needle market.

Needle biopsy offers non-invasive diagnostic tests for detecting cancer as it used liquids such as blood, urine, saliva etc. to detect malignancy. Increasing automation will enhance the capabilities of needle biopsy and it may substitute the needle biopsy procedures. Real time progression of cancers is also possible in needle biopsy which raises the level of threat it possess to needle biopsy. The falling cost of products due to greater market fragmentation and the emergence of Chinese companies is expected to put additional pressures on prices.

Request a Sample Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/3830

Market Players:

• Boston Scientific Corporation,

• Cook Medical,

• CareFusion Corporation,

• Hologic, Inc.,

• Cardinal Health, Inc.,

• Medax,

• C. R. Bard, Inc.,

• Möller Medical GmbH,

• Becton,

• Dickinson and Company,

• Hakko co. ltd.,

• Kompass,

• Argon Medical Devices, Inc.

In our estimates vacuum assisted needle biopsy will be the fastest growing segment. The increasing screening rates for cancers through the world will stimulate the market. Among the various cancers, breast cancer is expected to generate the largest use of needle biopsy. Needle Based Biopsy Guns is another lucrative strategy that is being pursued by many players. Core needle biopsy has a higher efficiency and detectability rate than fine needle aspiration biopsy. There is increasing bias to use core needle biopsy in combination with needle aspiration biopsy to achieve highest sensitivity and detectability. Thus, the two tests are complementary, and the effectiveness rate is highest with both tests are done together.

The growing stringent regulation and standards for medical devices, and the increasing uncertainty about reimbursement in the US are threatening the growth of the market.

Test the market data and market information presented through more than 50 market data tables and figures spread over 80 pages of the project report. Avail the in-depth table of content (TOC) & market synopsis on “Global Needle biopsy Market Research Report – Forecast till 2023”

Report Details @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/needle-biopsy-market-3830

Segmentation:

The global needle biopsy market is segmented on the basis of type and applications. Based on type, the market has been segmented as fine-needle aspiration biopsy, core needle biopsy, vacuum-assisted biopsy and image-guided biopsy. Based on the utility, the market has been segmented as disposable and reusable. Based on the applications, the market has been segmented as tumor, infection, inflammation and others.

Table of Content

1. Introduction

1.1 Definition

1.2 Scope Of Study

1.2.1 Research Objective

1.2.2 Assumptions & Limitations

1.2.2.1 Assumptions

1.2.2.2 Limitations

1.3 Market Structure:

2. Research Methodology

2.1 Research Process:

2.2 Primary Research

2.3 Secondary Research:

3. Market Dynamics

3.1 Drivers

3.2 Restraints

3.3 Opportunities

3.4 Macroeconomic Indicators

4. Market Factor Analysis

Continued….

Browse Related Statistical Report

Europe Clinical Reference Laboratory Market, is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.4% and is expected to reach US$ 1,14,128.8 million by 2027. In Europe Clinical Reference Laboratory Market, Western Europe accounted for the largest market share in 2016.

Factors such as emerging markets, changing pharmaceutical ecosystem and cost pressures. Aging population and change in demographics further initiate the growth of clinical laboratory market in Europe. There is increasing laboratory outsourcing trends observed in France and Spain contributing of the market growth.

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/statistical-reports/europe-clinical-reference-laboratory-market-2877

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

Contact Info:

Name: Akash Anand

Organization: Market Research Future

Address: Market Research Future Office No. 524/528,

Phone: +1 646 845 9312

Email: akash.anand@marketresearchfuture.com