Haptics 2017 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR 15.77% and Forecast to 2021

The analysts forecast the global haptics market to grow at a CAGR of 15.77% during the period 2017-2021.

Global Haptics Market

Description

Haptics is a tactile feedback technology that reinvents the sense of touch by applying forces, vibrations, or motions to the user. Through this technology, consumers can perceive touch sensations while using electronic devices. Haptics is enabled by actuators that are embedded in the device, and it makes the user experience more physical and realistic. The use of haptics technology in controllers, joysticks, steering wheels, and video games has enhanced the user experience by engaging light, sound, and touch effect.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global haptics market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated by devices that use haptics.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• Europe

The Global Haptics Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• AAC Technologies

• ALPS ELECTRIC

• Atmel

• Immersion

Other prominent vendors

• Analog Devices

• Cypress Semiconductor

• Daesung

• Dongwoon Anatech

• Fairchild

• IMAGIS

• Microchip Technology

• Methode Electronics

• SMK

• Texas Instruments

Market driver

• Introduction of ultrasonic haptics technology

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market challenge

• Slower adoption rate with the short product lifecycle

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market trend

• Evolution of smart material actuator technologies

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



Table of Contents -Major Key Points

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Research Methodology

PART 04: Introduction

• Market outline

PART 05: Market landscape

• Market overview

• Market size and forecast of global haptics market

• Five forces analysis

PART 06: Market segmentation by application

• Market overview

• Global haptics market in consumer electronics devices

• Global haptics market in automotive

PART 07: Market segmentation by component

• Global haptics market segmentation by component

• Actuators

• Drivers and controllers

• Software and technology

PART 08: Market segmentation by geography

• Market overview

• APAC

• Europe

• America

PART 09: Key leading countries

PART 10: Decision framework

PART 11: Drivers and challenges

• Market drivers

• Market challenges

PART 12: Market trends

• Evolution of smart material actuator technologies

• Emergence of ultrahaptics

Integration of haptics with driver-state monitoring systems

PART 13: Vendor landscape

• Competitive scenario

PART 14: Key vendor analysis

• AAC Technologies

• ALPS ELECTRIC

• Atmel

• Immersion

• Other prominent vendors

………..CONTINUED

