Master Fluid Solutions Appoints Kyle R. Stoffer as CFO to Champion Global Growth
Master Fluid Solutions, continues its investment in growth initiatives with the appointment of a results oriented leader, Kyle R. Stoffer as its CFO.
As CFO at Master Fluid Solutions, Mr. Stoffer will provide the global leadership and day-to-day management of all financial and information systems to assure compliance and continuous improvement. He will lead cross-functional teams throughout the globe to create and align financial and business strategies to deliver top-line growth to the company.
“Kyle is an energetic, highly driven financial leader and business partner who compliments our staff in driving Master Fluid Solutions’ growth strategy. His prior experience in leading teams to grow and deliver significant bottom line results is impressive. The entire senior management team and I look forward to having Kyle on our executive team” stated Chief Executive Officer, Mike McHenry.
About Master Fluid Solutions — Master Fluid Solutions, working closely with the worldwide metalworking community, develops and markets a full line of specialty cutting and grinding fluids, cutting oils, concentrated washing and cleaning compounds, and rust preventives under the TRIM® and Master STAGES™ brand trademarks. These products are environmentally sound and, when used in conjunction with Master Fluid Solutions’ XYBEX® fluid management systems, are the most durable and stable fluid products marketed today. Master Fluid Solutions is committed to the safety of the people who use our products, the protection of our planet, and the overall impact on our customers’ profitability. Master Fluid Solutions is proud to have been named #1 for the 2017 Top Workplaces award in the Toledo, OH area.
Photo: Kyle R. Stoffer, CFO, Master Fluid Solutions
Mark W. Scherer
Master Fluid Solutions
+1 419-931-6312
