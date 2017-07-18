Global Artificial Intelligence and Cognitive Computing Market 2017 Trends and Forecast by 2022
DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, July 18, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Cognitive Computing are increasingly integrated in many areas including Internet search, entertainment, commerce applications, content optimization, and robotics. The long-term prospect for these technologies is that they will become embedded in many different other technologies and provide autonomous decision making on behalf of humans, both directly, and indirectly through many processes, products, and services. AI will anticipated to have an ever increasing role in ICT including both traditional telecommunications as well as many communications enabled applications and digital commerce.
Fast growing AI technologies for consumer facing industries include chat bots and Virtual Personal Assistants (VPA) and smart advisors. These technologies leverage autonomous agents to enable an ambient user experience for applications, services, and enhanced commerce. On the enterprise side, the majority of IT organizations are experimenting with AI in various forms such as Machine Learning, Deep Learning, Computer Vision, Image Recognition, Voice Recognition, Artificial Neural Networks, and more.
This research provide a comprehensive assessment of the market opportunities for AI and Cognitive Computing in communications, applications, and commerce. The research also analyzes the role of AI in emerging Internet of Things (IoT) market segments as well as related unstructured data and analytics. The research includes an evaluation of the technologies and market outlook for VPA. Forecasts for each segment are provided for 2017 to 2022.
Target Audience:
Telecom service providers
Digital commerce companies
Artificial Intelligence companies
Big Data and analytics companies
Robotics and automation companies
Cloud and Internet of Things companies
Major Points From The Table Of Contents:
Artificial Intelligence and Cognitive Computing: Market Outlook for Communications, Applications, Content, and Commerce 2017 – 2022
Introduction
Executive Summary
Artificial Intelligence
Intellectual Property Leadership by Country and Company
Global Market for Artificial Intelligence
AI in Select Industry Verticals
AI in Major Market Segments
Select Companies and Solutions
Important AI Patents
Artificial Intelligence in Big Data Analytics and IoT: Market for Data Capture, Information and Decision Support Services 2017 – 2022
Introduction
Overview
AI Technology in Big Data and IoT
AI Technology Application and Use Case
AI Technology Impact on Vertical Market
AI Predictive Analytics in Vertical Industry
AI Solution in Big Data and IoT Market Forecast 2017 - 2022
AI Embedded Connected IoT Device and Things 2017 – 2022
Company Analysis
Virtual Personal Assistants (VPA) and Smart Advisors: Autonomous Agent and Smart Machine Technology and the Market for Ambient User Experience
Introduction
VPA Technology Drivers
VPA Growth Drivers
VPA Ecosystem Impact
VPA Solutions And Use Cases
VPA Market Projections Through 2025
