Global Artificial Intelligence and Cognitive Computing Market 2017 Trends and Forecast by 2022

Orbis Research

OrbisResearch.com has published new research report on "Artificial Intelligence and Cognitive Computing Market Analysis and Forecast by 2022" to its database.

DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, July 18, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Cognitive Computing are increasingly integrated in many areas including Internet search, entertainment, commerce applications, content optimization, and robotics. The long-term prospect for these technologies is that they will become embedded in many different other technologies and provide autonomous decision making on behalf of humans, both directly, and indirectly through many processes, products, and services. AI will anticipated to have an ever increasing role in ICT including both traditional telecommunications as well as many communications enabled applications and digital commerce.

Request a sample of the report: http://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/353762

Fast growing AI technologies for consumer facing industries include chat bots and Virtual Personal Assistants (VPA) and smart advisors. These technologies leverage autonomous agents to enable an ambient user experience for applications, services, and enhanced commerce. On the enterprise side, the majority of IT organizations are experimenting with AI in various forms such as Machine Learning, Deep Learning, Computer Vision, Image Recognition, Voice Recognition, Artificial Neural Networks, and more.

This research provide a comprehensive assessment of the market opportunities for AI and Cognitive Computing in communications, applications, and commerce. The research also analyzes the role of AI in emerging Internet of Things (IoT) market segments as well as related unstructured data and analytics. The research includes an evaluation of the technologies and market outlook for VPA. Forecasts for each segment are provided for 2017 to 2022.

Buy the report@http://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase/353762

Target Audience:

Telecom service providers

Digital commerce companies

Artificial Intelligence companies

Big Data and analytics companies

Robotics and automation companies

Cloud and Internet of Things companies

Major Points From The Table Of Contents:

Artificial Intelligence and Cognitive Computing: Market Outlook for Communications, Applications, Content, and Commerce 2017 – 2022

Introduction

Executive Summary

Artificial Intelligence

Intellectual Property Leadership by Country and Company

Global Market for Artificial Intelligence

AI in Select Industry Verticals

AI in Major Market Segments

Select Companies and Solutions

Important AI Patents

Check for the discount: http://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/discount/353762

Artificial Intelligence in Big Data Analytics and IoT: Market for Data Capture, Information and Decision Support Services 2017 – 2022

Introduction

Overview

AI Technology in Big Data and IoT

AI Technology Application and Use Case

AI Technology Impact on Vertical Market

AI Predictive Analytics in Vertical Industry

AI Solution in Big Data and IoT Market Forecast 2017 - 2022

AI Embedded Connected IoT Device and Things 2017 – 2022

Company Analysis

Virtual Personal Assistants (VPA) and Smart Advisors: Autonomous Agent and Smart Machine Technology and the Market for Ambient User Experience

Introduction

VPA Technology Drivers

VPA Growth Drivers

VPA Ecosystem Impact

VPA Solutions And Use Cases

VPA Market Projections Through 2025

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.