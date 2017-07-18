Organic Rheology Modifiers Market Expected to Grow with CAGR of 3.9% from 2016 to 2023

Market Research Future

Organic Rheological Modifiers Market by Type (Cellulosic), Application (Adhesives, Sealants) End Use Industry (Paints & Coatings, Personal Care)- Forecast 2023

Kwy Players in Market are BASF SE (Germany), Evonik Industries AG (Germany), AkzoNobel N.V. (Netherlands),The Lubrizol Corporation (US),Elementis plc. (UK),Arkema Group (France),Clariant (Switzerland)” — Market Research Future

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, July 18, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Overview:

Organic Rheology Modifier is used in various industries such as paints & coatings, personal care, pharmaceuticals, oil & gas, construction, and others. Additionally, the growing demand in the paint & coatings industry is a key factor to drive the organic rheology modifiers market. The shifting preference for organic products among consumers due healthier, safe and eco-friendly properties and easy availability is likely to boost the demand at the rapid pace within the forecast period. On the basis of region, the market share of organic rheology modifiers is high in Asia Pacific due to huge utilization in growing industry such as paints & coatings, personal care, oil & gas, construction, and others. It is also expected to increase at a higher growth rate as compared to other regions such as North America, Europe, Latin America and the Middle East & Africa.

Key Players:

Key players of the Global Organic Rheological Modifiers Market are BASF SE (Germany), Evonik Industries AG (Germany), AkzoNobel N.V. (Netherlands), The Lubrizol Corporation (US), Elementis plc. (UK), Arkema Group (France), Clariant (Switzerland), Ashland (US), Croda International Plc. (UK), Dow Corning Corporation (US), and others.

Request to Receive a Sample Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/3827

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to a SWOT analysis of key vendors.

Market Segmentation:

Global organic rheology modifiers market is divided into type, application, end user industry, and region. On the basis of type, the organic rheology modifiers market is bifurcated into cellulosic, and synthetic. Cellulosic organic rheology modifier is communally used with waterborne paints. The combinations of cellulose organic rheology modifiers with polyurethane thickeners are usually applicable in architectural coatings. Synthetic organic rheology modifiers, also known as hydrophobically modified, alkali swellable emulsion (HASE). These rheology modifiers further can be divided into three type i.e. associate type, non-associate type, and other solvent based. In contrast to non-associative types, associative thickeners interact with the polymer dispersions and are used as the binder. On the basis of application, the organic rheology modifiers market is segmented into adhesives, sealants, binders, and others. They are highly applicable as adhesives such as pressure sensitive adhesives, and laminating adhesives. Rheology modifier is used in both waterborne and solvent borne adhesives and sealants of all type. Rheological properties impact at all stages of material use across multiple industries, from formulation development and stability to processing and product performance. Rheology modifiers are widely used in waterborne coatings for their desirable rheological and application properties.

Access Report Details @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/organic-rheological-modifiers-market-3827

On the basis of end use industry, the organic rheology modifiers market is segmented into paints & coatings, personal care, pharmaceuticals, oil & gas, construction, and others. Among all industries, paint & coating has occupied the highest market share, especially in Asia Pacific region. The increasing demand of organic rheology modifiers in various industries such as paints & coatings, personal care, pharmaceuticals, oil & gas, construction will drive the global organic rheology modifiers market in the forecasted period.

Regional Analysis:

Geographically, Asia Pacific accounts for the largest share in organic rheological modifiers market. The growing end user industries such as oil & gas as well as paint & coating, is anticipated to drive the rheological modifiers market in this region. Following APAC, Europe is the second largest market for organic rheological modifiers and is one of the profitable markets in terms of value and volume. UK drove the European rheological modifiers market, recording the highest demand for rheological modifiers in 2016. North America accounted for the third largest share in the global rheological modifiers market in 2016. U.S., Canada, and United Mexican States led the demand for organic rheological modifiers in this region. On the other hand, Latin America, Middle East & Africa is another attractive market for organic rheological modifiers and is likely to show better growth over the forecast period.

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

In order to stay updated with technology and work process of the industry, MRFR often plans & conducts meet with the industry experts and industrial visits for its research analyst members.