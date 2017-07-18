Issued by Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

Tennis Global Market 2017 Key Players,Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2021

World Tennis Market

Market Analysis Research Report on “Global Tennis Market 2017 Industry Growth, Size, Trends, Share and Forecast to 2021” to their research database.

PUNE, INDIA , July 18, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- World Tennis Market

Executive Summary 

Tennis market research report provides the newest industry data and industry future trends, allowing you to identify the products and end users driving Revenue growth and profitability. 
The industry report lists the leading competitors and provides the insights strategic industry Analysis of the key factors influencing the market. 

The report includes the forecasts, Analysis and discussion of important industry trends, market size, market share estimates and profiles of the leading industry Players.

The Players mentioned in our report 
Prince 
Dunlop 
Wilson 
Head 
GAMMA 
Penn 
Tourna 
PACIFIC 
Prokennex 
Babolat 
Tecnifibre 
Völkl 
YONEX 
… 
With no less than 15 top producers.

Global Tennis Market: Product Segment Analysis 
Rackets 
Balls 
Others 
Global Tennis Market: Application Segment Analysis 
Global Tennis Market: Regional Segment Analysis 
USA 
Europe 
Japan 
China 
India 
South East Asia 

 Table of Content-Key Points Covered

Chapter 1 About the Tennis Industry 
    1.1 Industry Definition and Types 
      1.1.1 Rackets 
      1.1.2 Balls 
      1.1.3 Others 
    1.2 Main Market Activities 
    1.3 Similar Industries 
    1.4 Industry at a Glance

Chapter 2 World Market Competition Landscape 
    2.1 Tennis Markets by Regions 
      2.1.1 USA 
Market Revenue (M USD) and Growth Rate 2011-2021 
Sales and Growth Rate 2011-2021 
Major Players Revenue (M USD) in 2016 
      2.1.2 Europe 
Market Revenue (M USD) and Growth Rate 2011-2021 
Sales and Growth Rate 2011-2021 
Major Players Revenue (M USD) in 2016 
      2.1.3 China 
Market Revenue (M USD) and Growth Rate 2011-2021 
Sales and Growth Rate 2011-2021 
Major Players Revenue (M USD) in 2016 
      2.1.4 India 
Market Revenue (M USD) and Growth Rate 2011-2021 
Sales and Growth Rate 2011-2021 
Major Players Revenue (M USD) in 2016 
      2.1.5 Japan 
Market Revenue (M USD) and Growth Rate 2011-2021 
Sales and Growth Rate 2011-2021 
Major Players Revenue (M USD) in 2016 
      2.1.6 South East Asia 
Market Revenue (M USD) and Growth Rate 2011-2021 
Sales and Growth Rate 2011-2021 
Major Players Revenue (M USD) in 2016 
    2.2 World Tennis Market by Types 
Rackets 
Balls 
Others 
    2.3 World Tennis Market by Applications 
    2.4 World Tennis Market Analysis 
      2.4.1 World Tennis Market Revenue and Growth Rate 2011-2016 
      2.4.2 World Tennis Market Consumption and Growth rate 2011-2016 
      2.4.3 World Tennis Market Price Analysis 2011-2016

Chapter 3 World Tennis Market share 
    3.1 Major Production Market share by Players 
    3.2 Major Revenue (M USD) Market share by Players 
    3.3 Major Production Market share by Regions in 2016, Through 2021 
    3.4 Major Revenue (M USD) Market share By Regions in 2016, Through 2021

Chapter 4 Supply Chain Analysis 
    4.1 Industry Supply chain Analysis 
    4.2 Raw material Market Analysis 
      4.2.1 Raw material Prices Analysis 2012-2016 
      4.2.2 Raw material Supply Market Analysis 
    4.2 Manufacturing Equipment Suppliers Analysis 
    4.3 Production Process Analysis 
    4.4 Production Cost Structure Benchmarks 
    4.5 End users Market Analysis

Continued……..

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Media, Advertising & PR, Retail, Sports, Fitness & Recreation, World & Regional
