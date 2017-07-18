FourrWalls.com Announces its Success Story on the Completion of 1 Year

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, July 18, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FourrWalls.com, a leading online real estate portal and a broking company based in Pune, announces a successful sale valued 10 million USD worth of residential space in its first year. The venture presents a number of real estate properties in Pune and assures the best deals to the clients. When it comes to clients' satisfaction, their service is second to none. The company's management is backed by well-trained professionals committed to utilizing their finest knowledge about real estate in Pune.

The real estate market witnessed a lot of ambiguity and uncertainty post demonetization and the buyers were in severe dilemma regarding their investments. FourrWalls.com, in such a tough time, made sure to address all the client queries and guided the buyers accordingly. The developers, consultants and home buyers were deep merged into scepticism due to the compliances brought in by RERA Act. FourrWalls.com took an extra effort and attended more than 1000 plus enquires regarding the Act. Guiding them through the process, the company also strived to put an end to all the confusions.

Working as a team backed by strong core management, they tend to offer a smooth and swift real estate experience to all the buyers. FourrWalls.com, with all the reputed developers on board, markets best real estate properties in Pune and works hard to help the customers find properties as per their budget and requirements. All the projects offer an ideal blend of utility, pleasure, connectivity and the best value for money, thereby offering the buyers a well-rounded housing project. Understanding the clients' requirements is the main objective of the team. The experts always remain ready with useful tips and guidance to cater to the same. Perfection is the commitment they adhere to and leave no stone unturned to get the clients their dream home.

In the voice of Adesh Agarwal, Vaibhav Gupta and Akash Agarwal, the Founders and Directors of FourrWalls.com: "In the last one year we have endeavoured to assemble a team of consultants who dole out their best expertise in making the home buying experience perfect and wonderful. As a company, we believe in quality service and do not focus just on numbers. When you come to us, you will get assistance in buying a property and not a sales pitch. A property purchase is one of the biggest decisions of your lifetime. We acknowledge this and make sure that we put your interest before ours."

About FourrWalls.com:

FourrWalls.com, a subsidiary unit of Premlata Estate Solutions Pvt. Ltd. provides a focused platform where you can find the right property for all your needs. Believing in saving the clients money, they assure lowest deals possible. FourrWalls.com creates a link between the builders and the homebuyers ensuring that their pursuit of dream home is not only thrusted on to the right hands, but is also handled professionally. Right from helping the clients in registration process, FourrWalls.com makes sure that they get possession on time along with cherishing the experience for life time.