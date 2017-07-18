Actuator Sensor Interface Market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.8% by Forecast to 2023

AS-Interface Market, By Component (AS-interface Slave, AS-interface Cable, AS-interface Gateway, AS-interface Power Supply) - Forecast 2023

The study reveals that the Actuator Sensor Interface is trending in North America region. The global Actuator Sensor Interface market is expected to witness a high growth in the coming years. Moreover, Actuator Sensor Interface is optimized for connecting binary and analog sensors and actuators. The AS- interface cable is used for both for data exchange between the actuators and AS- interface master as well as for power supply to the actuators.

The study indicates that the Actuator Sensor Interface Market is simple and is cost-effective as well as it has simple installation with the penetration technique with high flexibility with tree-like wiring. While considering the segment, the packaged food industry includes dairy, confectionaries baked goods, and convenience food, all require regular manufacturing that uses AS-Interface. Whereas, AS-Interface cable, the processing flow are easy and smooth in conveying lines. The motors and controllers are connected with AS-Interface for the effective communication between the devices. This industry involves application such as material handling and drives control that propel the growth of the AS-Interface market.

The Actuator Sensor Interface Market is growing rapidly over 4.8% of CAGR and is expected to reach at USD 1,178.3 Million by the end of forecast period.

Taste the market data and market information presented through more than 30 market data tables and figures spread over 100 numbers of pages of the project report. Avail the in-depth table of content TOC & market synopsis on “Actuator Sensor Interface Market -Forecast to 2023”.

Major Key Players:

• Pepperl+Fuchs GmbH (Germany)

• ABB Group (Switzerland)

• Baumer Electric AG (Switzerland)

• Emerson Electric Co. (U.S)

• Bihl+Wiedemann GmbH (Germany)

• IFM Electronic GmbH (Germany)

• Siemens AG (Germany)

• Valmet Corporation (Finland)

• Schneider Electric S E (France)

• Phoenix Contact GmbH & Co. Kg (Germany)

Actuator Sensor Interface Market Segmentation:

The Actuator Sensor Interface Market has been segmented on the basis of component, application, Industry, and region. The Actuator Sensor Interface market is highly centralized by owing to the presence of many small regional suppliers and large multinational vendors.

The AS interface has wide range of applications across several industries such as oil and gas, automotive, and manufacturing. The key players are increasingly moving their manufacturing facilities in countries with economical labor particularly in Asia Pacific to reduce their overall cost. Cost effective and differentiated services are expected to be a critical success factor for the industry participants

Market Research Analysis:

On geographic basis, Actuator Sensor Interface market is studied in different regions as Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of world. It has been observed that North America region is leading with largest market share growth in the Actuator Sensor Interface market.

Europe is to be estimated to be second largest market for Actuator Sensor Interface during the forecast period, this is due to the rise in research activities in the chemicals and the pharmaceuticals sectors is likely to boost this regional market during the forecast period. The Actuator Sensor Interface market accounted for over 20% of the global demand and is expected to grow at a considerable rate over the next six years in Asia Pacific regions. China is expected to be the largest CAGR to regional market revenue generation over the forecast period.

Regional Analysis:

The regional analysis of AS-Interface market is being studied for region such as AS-interface a pacific, North America, Europe and Rest of the World. North America region is dominating the global AS interface market and accounted for a largest market share of close to 40%. The Key Vendors such as Pepperl+Fuchs GmbH (Germany), ABB Group (Switzerland), Emerson Electric Co. (U.S), and many more are the major player in this market. Europe market is owing to major AS-Interface manufacturing companies based out here in 2016.

This region is expected to grow further in the coming years of the AS-Interface market. AS-interface a Pacific will emerge as the fastest growing region for AS-Interface market. South Korea is mainly driven by the increasing AS-interface applications in automobiles, shipbuilding, and mining, among others.

Intended Audience:

• Raw material providers

• Automation consultants

• Automation instrument distributors and developers

• Automation solution developers

• Industrial automation solution companies

• Process and discrete industries

