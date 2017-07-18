India Defence Equipment Market & Manufacturing Business of India - Market Opportunities and Analysis Report 2017

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, July 18, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ --

WiseGuyReports published new report, titled “Defence Equipment Market & Manufacturing in India”.

Analysing Business Case and Evaluating a USD 50 Billion Opportunity

Although, India is among the top ten military spenders in the world. However, unlike other geographies which have large defence industries to support their domestic needs , Indian requirements are primarily met by government players into the domain and imports. With importing nearly USD 5.5 Billion worth of military hardware, India has emerged as the largest arms importer in the globe accounting nearly 15% of such imports internationally. Hence self-reliance to sustain the needs of Indian defence sector is of vital importance for strategic and economic reasons. Since the government has been assiduously working upon building the defence manufacturing capabilities over the years. But to look beyond the customary curve , “Make in India” has triggered the positive sentiments for making India to stand at par with its global counterparts with respect to its in house defence manufacturing competencies.

Time has come for India to leave the average behind and take a leap to go for global leadership in manufacturing. For Indian manufacturing to soar high and to reach at the top nosh level as per the global benchmarks , “ Make in India” (MII) has given enough fillip to convert this into a reality. Like other manufacturing segments , Indian defence facet being no different is projected to be one of the highly investment seeking sector in the MII campaign. India has been rapidly enhancing its spending on defence year on year. Presently, India stands as the third largest defence spender in the world after US and China. Equipment spending by Ministry of Defence has increased 15-20% over the last five years and is projected grow at a much escalated speed in near future.

Key Queries Resolved

What shall be the key enablers for beefing up Defence manufacturing in India?

What has been the key challenges that has set back the domestic manufacturing of Defence equipment in India in past?

What shall be the scope of Defence industrialisation in India?

What would be the planned spending on land systems?

What would be the planned spending on naval systems?

What would be the planned spending on aerospace systems?

What would be the planned spending on technical systems?

What would be the future scope of domestic R&D for Defence manufacturing?

Table of Contents

Indian Defence Industry: Tracking Growth

Investments in Indian Defence Sector: Planned and Actual Track

Defence Industry Structure: India and Global Benchmarks

Tracking Regulatory & Policy landscape for Defence Manufacturing Market in India

Demystifying Defence procurement process in India

Degree of Defence industrialisation in India

Business process track to set up manufacturing unit in India

Tracking US $ 50 Billion opportunity of Defence market in India

Defence equipment market size in India

Defence equipment market Outlook in India – 2022

Key Business Participants and Companies Profiling

