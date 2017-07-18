India Balance of Plant (BoP) Equipment Market Business of India - Market Opportunities and Analysis Report 2017

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, July 18, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ --

WiseGuyReports published new report, titled “Balance of Plant (BoP) Equipment Market Dynamics and Outlook for Thermal Power Plants in India”.

Enincon believes that thermal power is destined to roll back into generation mix of the country and in all possibilities fresh UMPPs which have hit a road block may witness announcements sooner than later. Hence, preparedness for OEMs shall be of pinnacle importance which will be discovered through an in-depth research in this dossier. Queries like what be the region wise business case for BoP players, opportunity in terms of replacing the old thermal units, futuristic market size for BoP package wise OEMs and many more apart from the mentioned will find answers in this collective and holistic market research.

In India, currently over 68.5 GW of thermal power plant is under construction of which 25% i.e. close to 17

GWs comes from states, 42% i.e. 28.5 GWs comes from IPPs (private developers) and the rest 33% i.e. 23GW

comes from central sector , which is likely to see commissioning by FY’2022. Given the fact that this 68 GW

capacity shall be commissioned in a phased manner the tune of BoP opportunity appears to be massive with

requirement of BoP equipments like CHP, AHP, cooling towers, ESP, chimneys and electrical switchyard

system etc. shall be indeed of interest for both the integrated service provider or the split contractor. Also,

under the current pretext post CoP 21 summit in Paris, the obligation of India to reduce carbon emissions have

triggered the need for enhanced technology to control upon the same.

Key Queries Resolved

What would be the opportunity for BoP players in terms of modernization/replacing of ageing thermal

What would be the consumer category wise market size for BoP equipments in India ?

What would be the region wise breakup of BoP equipments in India ?

What would be upcoming market size for ash handling & coal handling systems in India till 2022 ?

What would be the market size for plant electrical systems, transformers, HT, LT switchgears & bus ducts etc in India till 2022 ?

What would be the market size for cooling towers & chimneys , reservoir & intake systems in India till 2022 ?

Table of Contents

Market Structure of power generation equipment manufacturing in India

Key Drivers and restraints for Balance of Plant (BoP) equipment market in India

Factorial Analysis Determining Market Size of Balance of Plant Equipments in India

Player Wise Analysis of BoP market share in India , Examining both domestic and foreign origin players

Future outlook of BoP mechanical package in India till 2022

Future outlook of BoP electrical , control & instrumentation package in India till 2022

Future outlook of BoP civil works package in India till 2022

Competitive benchmarking analysis of BoP equipment manufacturers in India

Swot Analysis and Profiling of Key Players in the India BoP segment

