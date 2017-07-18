Wiseguyreports.Com Publish New Market Research Report On-“Event Logistics 2017 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR Of 5.86% and Forecast to 2021”.

PUNE, INDIA, July 18, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ --

Event Logistics Market 2017

Executive Summary

Event logistics involves delivering, controlling, and planning of physical flow of goods; exchanging of information from the event organizer to the required destination where the event is staged to meet the customer demands; and outsourcing services that specialize in handling functions such as transportation, warehousing, and freight and forwarding. The event logistics market consists of four types of events: entertainment events, sports events, trade fairs, and other events including cultural events, festivals, business conferences, and government-sponsored events.

The analysts forecast the global event logistics market to grow at a CAGR of 5.86% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global event logistics market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated by different vendors through the sales of event logistics services to organizers of various events such as sports events, entertainment events, trade fairs and others.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA



Request a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1584720-global-event-logistics-market-2017-2021



The report, Global Event Logistics Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• DHL International

• DB SCHENKER

• KUEHNE + NAGEL

• UPS

• Agility

• Rhenus Logistics

Other prominent vendors

• ACME Global Logistics

• Allseas Global Logistics

• AMR GROUP

• CHARLES KENDALL

• Chaucer Logistics Group

• DMS Global Event Logistics

• EFI Logistics

• MOTHERS & SONS

• PYRAMID LOGISTICS

• Senator International

• Servicing International Trade Events (SITE)

• SOS Global Express

Market driver

• Cost reduction through event logistics service providers

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market challenge

• High cost of operation and competitive pricing

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market trend

• Technological advancement in event logistics

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/1584720-global-event-logistics-market-2017-2021



Table of Contents

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Introduction

• Market outline

PART 04: Market landscape

• Market overview

• Market size and forecast

• Five forces analysis

PART 05: Market segmentation by type of event

• Market overview

• Global event logistics market by entertainment events

• Global event logistics market by sports events

• Global event logistics market by trade fair events

• Global event logistics market by other events

PART 06: Geographical segmentation

• Global event logistics market by geography

• Event logistics market in Americas

• Event Logistics market in EMEA

• Event logistics market in APAC

PART 07: Key leading countries

• US

• Germany

• Malaysia

PART 08: Decision framework

PART 09: Drivers and challenges

• Market drivers

• Market challenges

PART 10: Market trends

• Technological advancement in event logistics

• Growing demand for professional event logistics services

• Increase in adoption of event management software

..…..Continued

For accessing accurate and deep understanding and to gain latest insights and key developments in the area of your interest, we also have a list of conferences in which you will be interested in, for more information, cordially check:

https://www.wiseguyreports.com/conferences

For updating knowledge or for thoroughly understanding various terminologies, we also have vast list of seminars for your reference, for more information cordially check:

https://www.wiseguyreports.com/seminars