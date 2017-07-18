Event Logistics 2017 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR Of 5.86% and Forecast to 2021
Executive Summary
Event logistics involves delivering, controlling, and planning of physical flow of goods; exchanging of information from the event organizer to the required destination where the event is staged to meet the customer demands; and outsourcing services that specialize in handling functions such as transportation, warehousing, and freight and forwarding. The event logistics market consists of four types of events: entertainment events, sports events, trade fairs, and other events including cultural events, festivals, business conferences, and government-sponsored events.
The analysts forecast the global event logistics market to grow at a CAGR of 5.86% during the period 2017-2021.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global event logistics market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated by different vendors through the sales of event logistics services to organizers of various events such as sports events, entertainment events, trade fairs and others.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
• Americas
• APAC
• EMEA
The report, Global Event Logistics Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
• DHL International
• DB SCHENKER
• KUEHNE + NAGEL
• UPS
• Agility
• Rhenus Logistics
Other prominent vendors
• ACME Global Logistics
• Allseas Global Logistics
• AMR GROUP
• CHARLES KENDALL
• Chaucer Logistics Group
• DMS Global Event Logistics
• EFI Logistics
• MOTHERS & SONS
• PYRAMID LOGISTICS
• Senator International
• Servicing International Trade Events (SITE)
• SOS Global Express
Market driver
• Cost reduction through event logistics service providers
Market challenge
• High cost of operation and competitive pricing
Market trend
• Technological advancement in event logistics
Key questions answered in this report
• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?
• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?
Table of Contents
PART 01: Executive summary
PART 02: Scope of the report
PART 03: Introduction
• Market outline
PART 04: Market landscape
• Market overview
• Market size and forecast
• Five forces analysis
PART 05: Market segmentation by type of event
• Market overview
• Global event logistics market by entertainment events
• Global event logistics market by sports events
• Global event logistics market by trade fair events
• Global event logistics market by other events
PART 06: Geographical segmentation
• Global event logistics market by geography
• Event logistics market in Americas
• Event Logistics market in EMEA
• Event logistics market in APAC
PART 07: Key leading countries
• US
• Germany
• Malaysia
PART 08: Decision framework
PART 09: Drivers and challenges
• Market drivers
• Market challenges
PART 10: Market trends
• Technological advancement in event logistics
• Growing demand for professional event logistics services
• Increase in adoption of event management software
..…..Continued
