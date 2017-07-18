Digitalization in Europe Market 2017 - Current and Future Plans

Digitalization in Europe Market Share, Opportunities, Segmentation and Forecast

PUNE, INDIA, July 18, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pune, India, 18 July 2017: WiseGuyReports announced addition of new report, titled “Digitalization in Europe: Consumers Accelerate Their Journey Towards Digitalization; Examples from Germany, the Netherlands and the UK”.

Summary

"Digitalization in Europe: Consumers Accelerate Their Journey Towards Digitalization; Examples from Germany, the Netherlands and the UK" a new Telecom Insider Report analysis the digitization trends through results from the Digital Consumer Analyzer (DCA) for Germany, the Netherlands and the UK.

Increasing investment in ultrafast broadband, rising adoption of 4G services, fixed-mobile convergence (FMC) and expansion of connected devices across Europe has been triggering the digitization of consumers. Though increasing availability of connected devices and content are supporting digitization, however digital payments struggles to gain traction on account of consumer perception of high risk associated with digital payments. Furthermore, with the increase in connected devices and applications, data consumption has also been rising in Europe with average monthly data consumption reaching 3.8GB for the 25-34 years old group and 3.4GB for the 18-24 years old.

The report consists of the following sections -

- Introduction: This section briefly describes the main factors triggering the digitization in Europe, while explaining the differences between Western Europe and Central and Eastern Europe.

- Digital Consumer Analyzer: Key insights - This section examines the results from the Digital Consumer Analyzer (DCA) for Germany, the Netherlands and the UK, through analysis of increase in internet-enabled devices, rising data consumption, increasing expenditure on applications and content as well as growth of mobile commerce.

- Case studies: Three case studies are presented, analyzing the markets and strategies followed by three major operators.

- Key findings and recommendations: It consists of a summary of key findings and a set of recommendations for mobile network operators, vendors and investors.

Scope

- Fibre optic (FTTH/B) will become the fastest growing technology between 2016-2021, increasing from 11% of total access lines to 21% (CAGR of 12%). While 4G+ connections will increase to 55% of all mobile connections in Europe in 2021 to 719m mobile connections, to sustain growing video and music consumption and digitalization of content and services.

- The number of Internet-enabled devices per subscriber is increasing across Germany, the Netherlands and the UK. For example, UK consumers owned on average three internet-enabled devices in Q4 2016, a 10% increase year-on-year.

- The trend to shop online is strengthening in the three countries but mobile payment struggles to gain momentum, with the Dutch being the more likely to make mobile payments than European peers.

Reasons to buy

- The report examines the digitization of consumer in the three European countries - the UK, the Netherlands and Germany - to enable mobile network operators to align their product offerings.

- The report provides analysis of factors driving the digitization and presents findings of the Digital Consumer Analyzer to help executives build proactive and profitable growth strategies.

- Analysis of the growth in 4G services, connected devices, fixed-mobile convergence of the European markets will help operators, regulators and investors to develop strategies and increase their market participation.

- The three case studies on the major players focus on explaining trends pertaining to digital devices, content, channels and online shopping in the UK, the Netherlands and Germany, which can be beneficial to both local players and prospective market entrants.

Table of Content: Key Points

Executive summary 3

Introduction: Triggers for digitalization in Europe

Acceleration of fixed and mobile data connectivity 5

Expansion of connected devices across Europe 6

Fixed-mobile convergence as the new paradigm 7

The rise of connected objects 8

Digital Consumer Analyzer: Key insights into Germany, the Netherlands and the UK

Are consumers ready for digitalization? 10

The number of personal digital devices has reached unprecedented levels 11

The number of internet-enabled devices per subscriber is increasing 12

Mobile consumers are increasingly data intensive 13

Mobile consumers have an increasing propensity to pay for apps 14

Consumers increasingly want digital services/content 15

Mobile commerce continues to see strong growth 16

Mobile payment apps lag behind online commerce 17

Digital channels 18

Case studies

O2 UK 20

KPN Netherlands 22

DT Germany 24

…Continued

