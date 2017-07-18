Business Influencer Event to Bring Renowned Business Success Summit to The Laurel, Grapevine, Texas on August 28th

The Much-Anticipated Business Influencer Event 1-Day Business Success Summit will be Hosted at The Laurel, Grapevine, Texas on August 28th, 2017

KIRKLAND, WA, USA, July 18, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Business Influencer Event, a leading Washington-based event management company, has confirmed that it is bringing its winning 1-day business success summit formula to The Laurel, 2040 Enchanted Way, Grapevine, Texas on Monday, August 28th, 2017 from 11 am to 6 pm. A powerful showcase that must be experienced, the event is expected to completely sell out in record time. The now famous breakout sessions and structured networking methods connect attendees with their ideal power business partners to generate leads and make sales - while at the event.

The latest in a long succession of hugely popular events specifically designed for its target market, Business Influencer Event has again succeeded in attracting many of the top Speakers, Vendors, and Sponsors in the country. Every aspect of the respected event company was custom-created to help Business Owners, Entrepreneurs, Real Estate Industry Professionals, and Millennials to greatly increase their network, powerful connections, influence, and in turn - net worth.

“It’s an honor to stage our epic 1-day high-level success event at The Laurel in Grapevine, Texas,” expressed, Amy Gerrits, Founder, Business Influencer Event. “We’ve once again broken the mold in the events industry with a superior quality day long high-level business educational networking event. It’s very exciting to be serving the needs of business-minded individuals in the Lone Star State with a day packed full of valuable learning and networking.”

A 360-degree immersion experience, top influencers at Business Influencer Event in Texas will include Bobbi Schwartz, Italina Kirknis, Bethany Williams, Lisa Archer, Bruce McElhaney, and Jason Kindig. Attendees will be given the tools to help them to double their business in 60 days, ignite their inner influencer, and be shown precisely how to make a million dollar impression so that people can be automatically attracted to their business energy and want to refer clients to them.

From its headquarters in Kirkland, Washington, Business Influencer Event and its team of highly skilled event industry professionals have rapidly expanded over the past 3 years to become the premier stager of highly engaging 1-day business success events in the United States. Proud to be Members of the Event Planners Association, the company has set its sights on international expansion. Additionally, attendees in Texas will be able to enter draws throughout the day for valuable prizes and avail of special packages for stand-out professional headshot photographs. On the philanthropic front, the event will support non-profit organizations including Born a Hero which helps children living with Pfeiffer Syndrome and Perfectly Afflicted which helps prevent teen suicide.

Since 2014, Business Influencer Event has grown into a major player in the 1-day business success event industry. Every one of our 1-day high-level networking events connects business people with a strong demographic of Entrepreneurs and local Business Owners. In the process, our loyal Sponsors and Partners gain maximum exposure for their brands with professionals who have tremendous purchasing power. To attend or sponsor our next 1-day event at The Laurel, Grapevine, Texas on August 28th, 2017

