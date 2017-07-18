Issued by Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

Ready to Assemble (RTA) Furniture Market in Europe to Grow at a CAGR Of 4.25% and Forecast to 2021

Ready to Assemble (RTA) Furniture Market in Europe to Grow at a CAGR Of 4.25% and Forecast to 2021

Ready to Assemble (RTA) Furniture Market in Europe 2017

Executive Summary
Ready-to-assemble (RTA) furniture is also known as flat-pack, knock-down (KD), DIY (do-it-yourself), self-assembly, or kit furniture. Over the years, RTA furniture has evolved in technology, designs, and quality. It includes residential furniture like living room furniture, bedroom furniture, kitchen room furniture, dining room furniture, garden and balcony furniture, and kids and teenager room furniture. RTA furniture also includes office furniture like swivel chairs, tables, desktop table, filing chairs, and pedestals.

The analysts forecast the ready to assemble furniture market in Europe to grow at a CAGR of 4.25% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the ready to assemble furniture market in Europe for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated through the retail sales of different types of RTA furniture.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
• Americas
• APAC
• EMEA


The report, Ready to Assemble (RTA) Furniture Market in Europe 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors
• Dorel Industries
• Inter IKEA Systems
• Tvilum

Other prominent vendors
• Alphason
• Decorative Panels Furniture
• MEUBLES Demeyere
• FLEXA
• Röhr-Bush
• Steinhoff International
• SBA

Market driver
• Economical cost and quick furnishings of RTA furniture
Market challenge
• Uncertainty in costs of raw material used for RTA furniture
Market trend
• Surge in innovative product designs
Table of Contents

PART 01: Executive summary
PART 02: Scope of the report
PART 03: Research Methodology
PART 04: Introduction
• Market outline
• Parent Market: Global furniture market

PART 05: Market landscape
• RTA furniture market in Europe
• Five forces analysis
• PESTLE Analysis

PART 06: Market segmentation by product
• RTA furniture market in Europe: Segmentation by product
• Home RTA furniture market in Europe
• Office RTA furniture market in Europe

PART 07: Market segmentation by distribution channel
• RTA furniture market in Europe: Segmentation by distribution channel

PART 08: Geographical segmentation
• RTA furniture market in Europe: Segmentation by geography
• RTA furniture market in Germany
• RTA furniture market in France
• RTA furniture market in Sweden
• RTA furniture market in UK
• RTA furniture market in Denmark
• RTA furniture market in the ROE

PART 09: Decision framework
PART 10: Drivers and challenges
• Market drivers
• Market challenges
• Other volume challenges

PART 11: Market trends
• Surge in innovative product designs
• Growing trend of customized RTA furniture for personal interiors
• Improving economic scenario in Europe
• Other prominent trends
• Competitive scenario
..…..Continued

