India Crop Protection Market 2017 Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2021

Crop protection market major key players are Bayer CropScience Ltd., PI Industries Ltd., Dhanuka Agritech Ltd., Mosanto India Ltd., Rallis India Ltd.

PUNE, INDIA, July 18, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- India Crop Protection Market

This report gives an inside and out detailed of crop protection market in India. Crop protection is the science and routine to overseeing plant maladies, weeds and different irritations (both vertebrate and invertebrate) that harm rural yields and ranger service. Agricultural crops cover field crops (maize, wheat, rice, and so on.), vegetable products (potatoes, cabbages, and so forth.) and natural products. The crops in field are open to many elements. Bacteria, Insects, rodents, microscopic organisms, and birds and so on may harm the product plants. Crop safety envelops Pesticide-based methodologies, for example, herbicides, bug sprays and fungicides. While farmers have been pest controls since start of agricultural production, In the middle of 20th century synthetic chemicals, pesticide properties have changed the agriculture.

Request a sample report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/744747-india-crop-protection-market-outlook-2021

DDT was found as an insecticides sprays in 1939 and widely use in agriculture and public general welfare program and health care. Later on insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides were formulated. Dichloro-Diphenyl-Trichloroethane (DDT) is the best chemical pesticide knows. There is humongous start in industrialized countries for farming and output where amass in production and cost saving on social class. The primary Green Revolution, which started in the 1960s, made high docile harvest assortments accessible to creating nations, majority in Asia. Pesticide use increases as demand for food production driven in many countries.

The Crop protection industry is a noteworthy market for the Indian economy. Pesticides utilization is one of the most reduced on the globe with per hectare utilization of only 0.60 Kg analyze to UK (5 Kg/ha) and Japan (12 Kg/ha). In India, paddy accounts is most supreme offer of pesticide utilization, around 29%, supported by cotton 19%. India is on fourth largest producer pesticides and fertilizers. Day by day rising population of Indian and per capita size of lands getting small. The export of Indian crop protection industry can be made twice in coming year if proper plan of action and intelligent technologies are deployed by enterprises because use of pesticides has to develope in India.

The market is seeing various pact among key players regarding research and development to come of with new innovations idea, as there is huge investment involves so key players come together so cost remain matched. The Indian market is just at peak of crop protection market as awareness increase market will generate great demand. Crop protection key product type are Insecticide, Herbicide, Fungicide, Bio-pesticide, others.

Crop protection market major key players are Bayer CropScience Ltd., PI Industries Ltd., Dhanuka Agritech Ltd., Mosanto India Ltd., Rallis India Ltd., UPL Limited, India, Syngen, Insecticides India Ltd., E.I.DuPont India Private Limited, BASF India Limited.

Complete report details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/744747-india-crop-protection-market-outlook-2021

Key Product Type

• Insecticide

• Herbicide

• Fungicide

• Bio-pesticide

• Others

Key points in table of content

1. Executive Summary

2. Global Crop Protection Market Outlook

2.1. Market Size By Value

2.2. Market Size By Volume

2.2.1. Overall Market

2.2.2. Herbicides Market

2.2.3. Fungicides Market

2.2.4. Insecticides Market

2.2.5. By Region

2.2.5.1. Europe Crop Protection Market

2.2.5.2. Asia Crop Protection Market

2.2.5.3. Latin America Crop Protection Market

2.2.5.4. North America Crop Protection Market

2.3. Market Share

2.3.1. By Region

2.3.2. By Product Type

2.3.3. By Crop

3. India Crop Protection Market Outlook

3.1. Market Size By Value

3.2. Market Size By Volume

3.2.1. Overall Market

3.2.2. Insecticide Market

3.2.3. Herbicide Market

3.2.4. Fungicide Market

3.2.5. Bio-pesticide Market

3.3. Market Share

3.3.1. By Company

3.3.2. By State

3.3.3. By Product Type

3.3.4. By Crop

3.4. Production

4. India Economic Snapshot

5. Market Penetration

6. Raw Material

7. Manufacturing Process

8. Policy & Regulatory Landscape

9. PEST Analysis

10. Trade Dynamics

10.1. Import

10.2. Export

11. Channel Partner Analysis

12. India Crop Protection Market Dynamics

12.1. Key Drivers

12.2. Key Challenges

13. Market Trends & Developments

13.1. Increased Demand for Food Safety and Quality

13.2. Mounting Cost of Research & Development

13.3. Adoption of Genetically Modified Crops and Bio Pesticides

13.4. Companies Shifting Focus from Agrochemical to Agriculture

13.5. Integrated Pest Management for Enhancing Yields

13.6. Leading Players Working Towards Brand Building

14. Competitive Landscape

14.1. Porters Five Forces

14.2. Company Profiles

14.2.1. Bayer CropScience Ltd.

14.2.2. PI Industries Ltd.

14.2.3. Dhanuka Agritech Ltd.

14.2.4. Mosanto India Ltd.

14.2.5. Rallis India Ltd.

14.2.6. UPL Limited, India

14.2.7. Syngenta

14.2.8. Insecticides India Ltd.

14.2.9. E.I.DuPont India Private Limited

14.2.10. BASF India Limited

15. Strategic Recommendations

16. Disclaimer

Get this report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=744747

For more information or any query mail at sales@wiseguyreports.com

About Us

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe. Wise Guy Reports understand how essential statistical surveying information is for your organization or association. Therefore, we have associated with the top publishers and research firms all specialized in specific domains, ensuring you will receive the most reliable and up to date research data available.

Contact Us:

Norah Trent

+1 646 845 9349 / +44 208 133 9349

Follow on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/wise-guy-research-consultants-pvt-ltd-?trk=biz-companies-cym