Legendary Supermodel Front Montgomery to Host Special Featured Product Report on CNBC During Shark Tank and Mad Money

Front Montgomery is now hosting the Special Featured Product Report currently airing on CNBC during Shark Tank and Jim Cramers Mad Money among others.

I am thrilled to be returning to mainstream television and to be working with such amazing people. This is the first time many in the US will have seen me and I can not think of better partners.” — Front Montgomery

Front Montgomery has long defined the quintessential standard for Asian beauty. Her light skin and sharp features defined a new standard from the time she became one of Asia's top all time supermodels in the 80s emerging into one of the most recognized and beloved actresses and spokeswomen. Front is a Thai-American international supermodel, businesswoman, and "A List" actress with countless roles in television, theater, and movies. A true super star! Beginning her career as a top runway model, she has also been the face and body for worldwide brands such as Coca-Cola, Wimbledon, Ponds, Wacoal, and Benetton, among others. She has appeared in over 100 Television series and specials as an actress or celebrity over the past 20 years. Front has been featured on the cover of countless magazines, profile publications and theatrical release films. Front moved to the United States in 2011 with her daughter Leonie Montgomery (now 15) and in addition to new acting roles formed Front Montgomery International, an import/export company. Front Montgomery continues to be one of the most heralded beauties of all time. She continues setting new expectations of agelessness, garnering continued emulation by upcoming models, and is respected as a strong independent woman. Recently Front was elevated to “The Most Beautiful Women in the World of All Time” by as well as being included in numerous other list.

About Shark Tank:

Shark Tank is a critically acclaimed and Emmy-winning business-themed reality show in its ninth season, from MGM Television in association with Sony Pictures Television, which has reinvigorated entrepreneurship in America. The Sharks are tough, self-made, multi-millionaire and billionaire tycoons who search to invest in the best businesses and products that America has to offer. The Sharks give people from all walks of life the chance to chase the American dream, and potentially secure business deals that could make their dreams come true. "Shark Tank" has become a culturally defining series and is the recipient of the 2016, 2015 and 2014 Emmy Award for Outstanding Structured Reality Program.

The Sharks are billionaire Mark Cuban, owner and chairman of AXS TV and outspoken owner of the 2011 NBA champion Dallas Mavericks, real estate mogul Barbara Corcoran; "Queen of QVC" Lori Greiner; technology innovator Robert Herjavec; fashion and branding expert Daymond John; and venture capitalist Kevin O'Leary. Mark Burnett, Clay Newbill, Yun Lingner and Phil Gurin are the executive producers of Shark Tank, which is based on the Japanese "Dragons' Den" format, created by Nippon Television Network Corporation.

About Mad Money with Jim Cramer:

Mad Money with Jim Cramer takes viewers inside the mind of one of Wall Street's most respected and successful money managers. Cramer is your personal guide through the confusing jungle of Wall Street investing, navigating through opportunities and pitfalls with one goal in mind -- to help you make money.

Mad Money with Jim Cramer is an American finance television program hosted by Jim Cramer that began airing on CNBC on March 14, 2005. Its main focus is investment and speculation, particularly in publicly traded stocks. In a notable departure from the CNBC programming style prior to its arrival, Mad Money presents itself in an entertainment-style format rather than a news broadcasting one.

Cramer defines "mad money" as the money one "can use to invest in stocks ... not retirement money, which you want in 401K or an IRA, a savings account, bonds, or the most conservative of dividend-paying stocks."

