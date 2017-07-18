TurbineAero appoints Kevin Parmenter to Director of Customer Programs, TurbineAero Repair

There were 748 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 171,362 in the last 365 days.

CHANDLER, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, July 18, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chandler, Arizona — 7/17/2017 — TurbineAero has appointed Kevin Parmenter to Director of Customer Programs for TurbineAero Repair, TurbineAero’s Auxiliary Power Unit (APU) and Line Replaceable Unit (LRU), Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) business unit. In this key role, Kevin will be responsible for program leadership and driving commercial excellence for the Company’s largest business unit. Kevin’s unique blend of prior operations leadership, customer knowledge, and technical work-scoping will further position the Company to create world class customer experience and expand maintenance service offerings to TurbineAero’s Customers. Most recently, Kevin served as the Director of Operations for TurbineAero Repair, where he successfully led the business to produce industry leading quality, on-time delivery and overhaul turnaround time.

“I am excited and pleased that Kevin will lead our programs and commercial excellence activities at TurbineAero Repair,” said Steven Foust, TurbineAero’s Senior Vice President of Operations. “Kevin is laser-focused on satisfying our Customers and delivering the industry’s most comprehensive services during this time of rapid growth.”

“Kevin’s history and knowledge of serving our Customers as our TurbineAero Repair Operations leader is precisely the level of technical and operational intimacy we are trying to bring to our customer programs and overall service experience,” said Rob Higby, TurbineAero’s Chief Executive Officer. “Having him now lead our packaging and pricing, having previously had to operationally execute these programs, will enable TurbineAero to best provide optimized and value-added APU maintenance programs to our Customers.”

About TurbineAero, Inc.
TurbineAero was created to become the most comprehensive, flexible, and customer focused APU MRO Services company in the world. As the largest independent APU MRO globally, TurbineAero repairs, sells, leases, tests, and certifies APU and related parts accessories. TurbineAero currently has four locations, three business units are located near Phoenix, AZ and the fourth is just outside of Bangkok, Thailand.

Lisa Gates
TurbineAero, Inc.
480-824-2700
