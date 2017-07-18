TurbineAero appoints Kevin Parmenter to Director of Customer Programs, TurbineAero Repair
“I am excited and pleased that Kevin will lead our programs and commercial excellence activities at TurbineAero Repair,” said Steven Foust, TurbineAero’s Senior Vice President of Operations. “Kevin is laser-focused on satisfying our Customers and delivering the industry’s most comprehensive services during this time of rapid growth.”
“Kevin’s history and knowledge of serving our Customers as our TurbineAero Repair Operations leader is precisely the level of technical and operational intimacy we are trying to bring to our customer programs and overall service experience,” said Rob Higby, TurbineAero’s Chief Executive Officer. “Having him now lead our packaging and pricing, having previously had to operationally execute these programs, will enable TurbineAero to best provide optimized and value-added APU maintenance programs to our Customers.”
About TurbineAero, Inc.
TurbineAero was created to become the most comprehensive, flexible, and customer focused APU MRO Services company in the world. As the largest independent APU MRO globally, TurbineAero repairs, sells, leases, tests, and certifies APU and related parts accessories. TurbineAero currently has four locations, three business units are located near Phoenix, AZ and the fourth is just outside of Bangkok, Thailand.
