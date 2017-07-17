Generation 4.0 FAKRA Provide Cost-Effective Solutions for High-Volume Applications
Amphenol RF expands its product line with a new generation of FAKRA connectors designed for automotive applications.
Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH)DANBURY, CT, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Amphenol RF introduces a new generation of the popular FAKRA connector series. The upgraded SMB connector design includes stamped and formed construction for fully automated cable termination. They also feature removable connector housings, for field replacement if necessary, and are mechanically keyed and color coded to prevent mismating on the production line. The latest FAKRA product offerings are compatible with all previous FAKRA products.
Generation 4.0 FAKRA connectors meet the increasing demands of the automotive industry for offering low-cost, high-quality interconnect solutions. This generation of products is specifically intended for high volume users with factories which utilize high-speed automated cable assembly production. Traditional uses for FAKRA connectors include LVDS surround camera systems, infotainment, GPS capabilities, and satellite radio. This family of connectors also supports new applications such as blind spot monitoring, emergency vehicle warning systems, and autonomous braking.
The new line of FAKRA connectors will be an integral part of the movement toward autonomous, self-driving vehicles, supporting the infrastructure necessary for cars and roadside applications where this technology is being implemented both partially and fully. Other exciting uses include non-automotive applications such as the emergence of smart lighting applications for street and traffic lights.
Amphenol RF is a leading manufacturer of coaxial connectors for use in radio frequency, microwave, and data transmission system applications. Headquartered in Danbury, Connecticut, USA, Amphenol RF has global sales, marketing and manufacturing locations in North America, Asia and Europe. Standard products include RF connectors, coaxial adapters and RF cable assemblies. Custom engineered products include multi-port ganged interconnect, blind mate and hybrid mixed-signal solutions.
Lindsay Sperling - Marketing Communications Coordinator
Amphenol RF
203-796-2034
email us here