Dashboard Dealership Enterprises Elevates Auto Dealer Business Intelligence to a New Level with Executive Eye 3.0
"Reporting has always been clunky, time consuming; often it’s difficult for dealers to understand how numbers translate into actionable data," said Josh Blick, CEO of Dashboard Dealership Enterprises. "Executive Eye 3.0 is a groundbreaking tool that completely changes the paradigm of how a Business Analytic reporting tool can be used. Instead of spending time compiling reports, managers instantly have actionable data at their fingertips."
Built on a highly intuitive, modern web platform utilizing the latest in software development technology, Executive Eye 3.0 offers auto dealers unsurpassed sophistication, speed and security. The advanced platform allows new features and updates to be added quickly, enabling Dashboard to further its reputation for delivering best-in-class service to its customers.
The first thing dealers will notice about Executive Eye 3.0 is the completely re-designed and visually appealing graphical user interface (GUI). New colorful themes, more white space, better organization and a variety of graphic display options allow dealers to reach meaningful conclusions quickly.
The user interface was designed with input from Dashboard's Dealer clients. In beta testing the Executive Eye 3.0 demonstrated a 30 percent increase in dealership usage compared to average usage of 2.0. Additionally, a more efficient design requires 40 percent fewer clicks to drill down on data.
Executive Eye 3.0 is mobile friendly across all platforms, including all commonly used operating systems, Internet browsers, computers, phones and tablets. No mobile application is needed to view the software and reports on a mobile device. Dealership employees that use tablets can use touchscreens to access menus and perform other functions.
Executive Eye 3.0 has been enhanced to offer auto dealers the industry's most predictive budgeting and forecasting tools. Using predictive analytics dealers can view metrics and, assuming no unforeseen changes, will know with a high degree of accuracy how the month will end.
According to Blick, Dashboard Dealership Enterprise is unique because it approaches forecasting from both a revenue and expense standpoint both at the enterprise and dealership level. "Most reporting applications are very revenue focused, because historically that's how dealers have generated more profit," said Blick. "However, profitability is also achieved by controlling expenses and identifying areas where there is wasteful spending."
Executive Eye 3.0 makes it easy for auto dealers to assess the financial health of one store or of an entire group with innovative Business Analytic reporting tools. Dealers can view Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) from all their stores in a side-by-side view, allowing for easy performance comparison and identification of stores that need attention. Additionally, a "Consolidated Doc" report allows dealers to instantly consolidate Docs from individual stores into a single Doc report for an entire group of stores.
An advanced messaging tool built into Executive Eye 3.0 enables users to communicate directly with Dashboard's customer support as well as with other users via a direct messaging feature. This was designed so that users can assign tasks, write notes to each other and improve workflow. Reports, alerts and comments can be shared without the need to export data or compose emails outside of the messaging tool.
Dashboard Dealership Enterprises is a full-service enterprise Business Analytics and Information company. It has served automotive dealer groups for the last 15 years, with a track record of successful projects with some of the largest dealership groups in the U.S. Its flagship product, Executive Eye, is a mainstay in over 700 dealerships, including many on the 2016 Automotive News ‘Top 150’ Dealership Groups.
About Dashboard Dealership Enterprises:
A leader in Business Analytic solutions for auto dealers, Dashboard was founded in 1996 and has successfully built and sold several reporting solutions to Reynolds & Reynolds, ADP and many of the largest dealer groups in the USA. Dashboard Dealership Enterprises is a proven leader in dealership management reporting and continues to innovate in the world of business analytics, rapidly developing high quality system products and related services to satisfy the current and emerging needs of its customers. Dashboard’s mission is to exceed customer expectations for services, quality, speed of implementation, ease of use and support.
