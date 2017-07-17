Nevis Mango & Food Festival exceeds all expectations

We are thrilled with the outcome of this year’s festival.” — Nevis Tourism Authority CEO Greg Phillip

CHARLESTOWN, NEVIS, July 17, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The fourth annual Nevis Mango & Food Festival exceeded all expectations according to the Nevis Tourism Authority and virtually everyone who attended the exciting roster of events.

“We are thrilled with the outcome of this year’s festival,” says Nevis Tourism Authority CEO Greg Phillip. “Every year we’ve added new elements to the event and this year we feel we’re on the fast track to becoming one of the premier food festivals in the Caribbean. And our Nevis mangoes are the best.”

This year Chef Judy Joo, UK “Iron Chef,” host of Cooking Channel’s “Korean Foods Made Simple,” cookbook author and restaurateur who also appears on The Food Network, made her second appearance on Nevis. She was joined by Chef Seamus Mullen, an award-winning New York chef and restaurateur, who brings an inventive approach to Spanish cuisine. Chef Mullen was awarded “Chef of the Year” by TimeOut Magazine and has been named a semi-finalist for Best Chef NYC by the prestigious James Beard Foundation for three years in a row. He appears regularly on Food Network shows “Chopped” and “Beat Bobby Flay.” Chef Joo also brought her mixologist Kristian Breivik with her to create Nevisian mango cocktails and help judge a mixologist competition. Local Nevisian chefs showcased their skills and created menus with mangoes as the star.

“Nevis mangoes are prized for their smooth texture, juiciness, and the vast varieties that we have on the island. It’s always interesting to see how the chefs will incorporate them into their dishes and drinks to create something new and exciting,” says Phillip. “It’s the quality of this ingredient that provides the inspiration and that draws so many to attend the events.”

The celebrity chefs held cooking classes on the streets of Charlestown, which were a huge thrill for those who can now claim to have been taught by the very best. The chefs also prepared mango-themed dinners at The Gin Trap restaurant and Mango restaurant at the Four Seasons Resort Nevis. A variety of venues across the island also featured mango-themed menus that were widely attended. There were cooking competitions among Nevis resorts and restaurants, with Montpelier Plantation & Beach taking the top prize. The final day saw hundreds of locals and tourists flock to Oualie Beach for the grand finale, where Nevis restaurant chefs had pop-ups serving everything from mango soup with mango biscotti to a roasted pig, and mango smoothies to mango BBQ dishes. Here, too, local Nevisian chefs and mixologists competed for best entries during an afternoon filled with music, drinks, and not surprisingly, mangoes!

For more information about the Nevis Mango & Food Festival, visit http://www.nevisisland.com

PHOTO: Celebrity chef Seamus Mullen participates in this year’s Nevis Mango & Food Festival.