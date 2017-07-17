Antigua and Barbuda welcomes “The Voice” winner Chris Blue and wife for honeymoon

Twin-island nation will play host for celebrity newlyweds

NEW YORK, NY, USA, July 17, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Antigua and Barbuda welcomed The Voice 2017 Winner Chris Blue and his new wife Stephanie to the popular destination in the Caribbean for their honeymoon with a VIP reception. The newlyweds landed in the Caribbean’s most romantic destination to the sounds of local musicians where they were personally greeted by the Minister of Tourism, Economic Development, Investment and Energy, the Honorable Asot A. Michael. As part of the VIP Welcome and reception, the newly-married couple, who arrived from London where their wedding took place, also received a special wedding blessing from the CEO of the Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority, Colin C. James.

The couple will be spending the next week in Antigua and Barbuda, enjoying their time as a new couple at the award-winning Hermitage Bay Resort, before Chris returns to the US to continue his concert and recording schedule. Chris Blue is the latest winner of the popular program, The Voice, and is celebrating his newfound popularity with sold out concerts in Tennessee and performing at the Fourth of July Concert in Washington, DC on PBS. Chris Blue is the second celebrity to choose Antigua and Barbuda as a honeymoon destination in recent weeks, following upon Lionel Messi, arguable the world’s greatest soccer player, honeymooning earlier in the month with his new wife at luxury getaway, Jumby Bay.

“We are honored that Chris Blue and his new wife Stephanie chose Antigua and Barbuda as their destination of choice for their honeymoon. This further asserts our position as the most romantic destination in the Caribbean. We look forward to providing the new couple with an unforgettable honeymoon experience with everything we have to offer visitors including our beautiful white and pink beaches, award-winning properties, gastronomy, and the friendliness and warmth of our people. We look forward to seeing the destination through their eyes,” said Asot A. Michael, Minister of Tourism of Economic Development, Investment and Energy at the welcome reception.

Known for being the most romantic destination in the Caribbean, Antigua and Barbuda is a twin-island paradise that offers visitors two uniquely distinct experiences, ideal temperatures year-round, a rich history, vibrant culture, exhilarating excursions, award-winning resorts, mouth-watering cuisine and 365 stunning pink and white-sand beaches one for every day of the year.

PHOTO: The 2017 Winner of the Voice, Chris Blue (c) and wife Stephanie Blue are welcomed to Antigua and Barbuda by Minister of Tourism, The Hon. Asot Michael, CEO of the Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority, Colin C. James; and Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Consultant, Shirlene Nibbs