PETACH TIKVA, ISRAEL, July 18, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cellebrite’s Mobile Lifecycle Division to Rebrand as Mobilogy

Move enhances the division’s visibility and will accelerate growth to new segments across the mobile lifecycle

Petah Tikvah, Israel 18 July 2017 – Cellebrite, a leading mobile phone technology company, is to rebrand its mobile lifecycle solutions division as “Mobilogy,” to enhance the division’s visibility and accelerate growth. Mobilogy will remain a business unit of parent company, Cellebrite.

The rebrand is part of a larger strategic initiative within Cellebrite’s Mobile Lifecycle division to leverage its unique strengths to broaden its offering, and deliver more value to its expanding customer base.

The services offered by Mobilogy enable its growing portfolio of mobile operators, retailers, after-market services providers and enterprises to enhance customer experiences, increase revenue and improve productivity. The business currently serves over 100 mobile phone operators and retailers worldwide with a presence in over 50,000 outlets globally.

Yehuda Holtzman, who will continue as CEO of the renamed division, says the new name better reflects the business’ core strength: “Mobilogy, which literally means the “science of mobile,” really understands mobile devices. For nearly two decades, as cell phones have evolved, we’ve demonstrated an unmatched understanding of how to access the data at the core of these devices for the benefit of our customers and consumers” Holtzman continues, “It is this deep knowledge that creates real value for our customers, so they can improve the quality and efficiency of service to drive profitability.”

Holtzman explains that the move to rename the division and the company’s associated expansion within the mobile ecosystem signifies a bright future for clients. “Our customers are the greatest beneficiaries of these ongoing developments,” says Holtzman. “They will continue to receive the highest levels of mobile expertise and superior service they’ve come to expect, while we extend our superior innovation to new domains to broaden our offering. We expect this to have a lasting impact on their business in an increasingly competitive and ever-changing mobile industry.”

To learn more, visit the new Mobilogy website.

About Mobilogy – a Cellebrite company

Mobilogy, formerly Cellebrite Mobile Lifecycle, is a world leader in providing Operators, Retailers, Aftermarket Service (AMS) Providers and Enterprises, with advanced mobile lifecycle solutions to enhance the customer experience, increase revenue, improve satisfaction, enhance security and reduce cost.

With delivery channels in-store, on-device and over the web, customers can take advantage of Mobilogy's full suite of mobile lifecycle solutions: diagnostics, phone-to-phone content transfer, backup, restore, wipe, automated phone buyback, and application and content delivery. In addition, Mobilogy offers monitoring, statistics and analysis of all activities.

Mobilogy’s global leadership is demonstrated through its deployment of over 75,000 units at more than 100 mobile operators and retailers globally, representing well over 50,000 outlets handling tens of millions of transactions per year.

Founded in 1999, Cellebrite is a subsidiary of the Sun Corporation, a publicly traded Japanese company (6736/JQ).