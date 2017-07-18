UMT Ranks 28 in the Top 50 Online Master’s in Project Management Degree Programs

PMIAA

New Law Highlights Project Management More Important than Ever in Government

ARLINGTON, VA, USA, July 18, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Program Management Improvement and Accountability Act (PMIAA) was enacted on December 16, 2016. This new law acknowledges that the Federal workforce must make the acquisition of project/program management skills a top priority. Having a workforce that is proficient in the practice of project/program management is important at a time when the size of the Federal workforce is projected to shrink dramatically. A recent report by the Project Management Institute (PMI) finds that only 64 percent of strategic initiatives meet their goals and business intent. It also finds that government entities waste $101 million for each $1 billion spent on projects and programs. To the extent that PMIAA can create an environment that improves the efficiency of the workforce, program and project management in a time of shrinking budgets.

Strengthening the project/program management capabilities of the Federal workforce will require Federal workers to learn good project/program management practice through education and training. The University of Management and Technology (UMT) has been a key player in project/program management education since it was founded in 1998. It was one of the first universities to offer an academic degree in project management. It has educated thousands of Federal workers. Its faculty have collectively published a dozen books on project/program management, several of which became business best-sellers. Its leadership have been active volunteers at the Project Management Institute, serving senior roles in the governance of the Institute.

The University of Management and Technology ranks #28 among top 50 online master’s in project management degree programs. UMT began offering a project management degree program in 1998. Hundreds of students have studied and earned project management degrees from UMT. The knowledge and skills they acquired enhanced their careers. An outstanding graduate, Jaqueline H. is a good example – When she enrolled in UMT, she was a military spouse with a full-time career, a toddler, and another child on the way. Sudden moves from California and Alaska convinced her to reinvent herself. Excited to discover UMT’s flexibly structured Master's degree program in Project Management, Jacqueline signed on and completed her degree at UMT. Within months of graduating with a 3.9 GPA, she passed the PMP project management certification exam. Her advanced degree and professional certification enabled her to tackle complex projects with confidence at a large hospital. "My UMT Master’s revitalized my career, motivating me to take advantage of educational, professional, and certification opportunities available online today," Jacqueline says.

Currently, UMT offers the following degrees in project and program management:

• MBA, with a project/program management track

• MS in Management, with project/program and acquisition management tracks

• MS in Information Technology, with a project/program management track

• Doctor of Business Administration (DBA), where students can orient their work toward project/program management

UMT also offers a Master’s degree in Public Administration (MPA), for students who want to focus heavily in public sector management.

All UMT courses are offered online. They deliver convenience and flexibility. They are self-paced, allowing students to work through a semester at whatever speed they favor. Students who are eager to complete their degrees quickly can work diligently to meet course requirements in a matter of a few weeks, while those juggling responsibilities at home and on the job can take a more relaxed approach, taking a full semester to complete their courses. Each student is assigned a student portal that provides them with one-stop shopping in handling their programs. Through their portals, they can

register for courses, review their transcripts, pay their bills, access their courses, submit assignments, take exams, interact with fellow students through forum discussions, access the e-library, and more.

To make sure students have the guidance they need to make good choices in designing their programs, they work closely with counselors who help them put together Individual Learning Plans geared to addressing their skills, desires, and career goals.

About UMT: The University of Management and Technology is an accredited university located in Arlington VA. Since 1998, UMT has built a strong global higher learning community through its online and distance education. Geographical boundaries do not limit UMT and its students who reside in 50 states, the District of Columbia, 4 US territories in the United States, and in 78 countries worldwide. As of July 2017, UMT has provided various levels of education programs to 22,760 students. Of these, 11,750 have earned their degrees from UMT.

