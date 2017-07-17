3D Leadership Group announces merger with Compass Consulting; firm expands its client base and coaching

Angie O'Donnell Kit Williams Sue Williamson

Two highly respected leadership development firms, both with strong client bases and a team of recognized coaches, join forces.

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 3D Leadership Group (http://3dleadershipgroup.com), a Boston based executive coaching firm, has merged its ten-year-old coaching firm with the Cambridge-based Compass Consulting.

The merger took effect July 1, according to 3D Leadership Group co-founders Sue Williamson and Angie O’Donnell. Under the terms of the merger, the new firm will operate under the name 3D Leadership Group. Compass Consulting founder Kit Williams will be part of the new, expanded company as a Consultant and Executive Coach.

The merger joins two highly respected leadership development firms, both with strong client bases and a team of recognized coaches. Their combined service offerings include leadership coaching, team development, leadership workshops, women’s development programs, 360-feedback expertise, and executive presence training.

In a joint statement, co-founders Williamson and O’Donnell said, “We are delighted to welcome Kit, her coaches and clients to the 3D Leadership community. Kit is a great colleague, leadership expert and a valued friend. As we join forces, this opportunity will enhance our ability to source coaching talent, broaden our client base and extend our reach.”

“By integrating our businesses, we can provide our clients with a richer set of offerings and a greater breadth of coaching talent,” said Williams, Williamson and O’Donnell. “We look forward to our future together and we are proud of our new association.”

About 3D Leadership Group

Since 2007, the firm has partnered with hundreds of leaders in more than 10 industries to hone their leadership capabilities. 3D Leadership Group holds multi-year certification as "Women Owned" by the Women's Business Enterprise Council (WBENC). Clients include organizations in the biotech/pharma, financial services, high tech, manufacturing, higher education, and professional services industries, as well as not-for-profits. For additional information, please visit www.3dleadershipgroup.com, email info@3dleadershipgroup.com, or call 781-453-9800.