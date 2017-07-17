Indie Duo Brother Cephus release music video for 'Toxic Slip'

(L)Seth Davis (R) Gabe Davis - Photo By Amy Kate Anderson Artwork by Justin Bryan Nelson

'Toxic Slip' is the first single from the Brother Cephus's first studio EP "Not That Important" - Not That Important arrives this Friday July 21

TAMPA, FL, USA, July 17, 2017 / EINPresswire.com / -- Watch Video Here: https://youtu.be/BoSVd0x1TfY Brother Cephus will self-release their first studio collection on this Friday, July 21st, via all major online distributers and streaming services, as well as a limited pressing, hand screen-printed vinyl via www.brothercephus.com . Pre-orders are available now via BandCamp, https://goo.gl/DnVm1m , which include instant-grabs of 'Toxic Slip' and 'How Do You Do."Javi Fick directed the the band's first music video. "Toxic Slip" is the first single to be released from the band's forthcoming six-track collection.Brother Cephus, real life brothers Gabe and Seth Davis, have spent their time honing in on their on unique sound while creating a buzz as a great live band. The brothers who share vocal duties, along with a backing rhythm section, have opened for acts such as BOYTOY, Eisley, High Waisted, Chuck Reagan, and will open for Strand Of Oaks this Thursday, July 20th. More shows to be announced soon."Not That Important" was recorded earlier this year in Nashville, TN at Mark Pontius’s (Foster The People) Fat Horse Ranch Studio. It was produced by Josh Lovell & Brother Cephus, mixed by Drew Fisher (The Babies, Kevin Morby) and mastered by John Greenham (Mr. Little Jeans, Bad Suns.)Brother Cephus is Gabe Davis and Seth Davis.WEBSITE: www.brothercephus.com iTUNES: https://goo.gl/gyoZzW SPOTIFY: https://goo.gl/c4NgcU BANDCAMP: https://goo.gl/DnVm1m FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/brothercephus INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/brothercephus/ YOUTUBE: http://bit.ly/2u2511g ______Management: Will D. Barrett

Brother Cephus: Toxic Slip (Official Music Video)