Home Improvement Specialist Announces New Website and Services
American Home Improvements announces a new website and expansion services to include all new Safe Bathroom division with walk-in tubs, showers and grab bars
Company president Doug Kline said, “Since 1959 we’ve been proud to serve customers across our region with a wide range of remodeling services. From roofing and siding, to kitchens and baths; from garages and decks, to windows and floors, we’ve helped thousands of Michiana families to make their homes more beautiful and comfortable. Now, we’re expanding our services to help make their homes safer and more functional, especially for the growing senior population.”
The company’s new Safe Bathrooms division is focused on serving the senior class with a broad selection of walk-in tubs, showers, grab bars and accessories designed to support aging in place. Mr. Kline continued, “Falls are the primary cause of accidental deaths in people over 65, and 80% of those falls occur in the bathroom. This is a public health crisis we’re working to address.”
Precept Partner’s web developer Jeffrey Antisdel added, “We enjoyed working with the American Home Improvements team developing their new website. As a regional remodeling leader for over 50 years American Home Improvements is not sitting still; they’re continuing to grow, evolve and expand to better serve the changing needs of their customers. That’s the story we’re focused on telling on their new website.”
About American Home Improvements:
Started in 1959, family-owned American Home Improvements has had the privilege of building and improving thousands of homes and businesses in Michiana. They’re success is as much a result of family integrity and communication as it is devotion to the best materials and highest craftsmanship. American Home Improvement’s goal is to make each and every client 100% happy with their new remodeling project. For additional details visit www.AmHomeImp.com
About Precept Partners:
Established in 2003, Precept Partners provides Internet strategies, website design, development and online marketing services to clients in e-commerce, retail, manufacturing, healthcare, technology, the arts, and not-for-profit sectors. Recognition for their work includes coverage in The Wall Street Journal, BusinessWeek, NPR, and Inc magazine, with client awards that include the Inc 500, the Internet Retailer 500, the Hot 100 Best Retail Websites award, the Webby award and many others. More at www.PreceptPartners.com.
Doug Kline
American Home Improvements
574-294-3762
