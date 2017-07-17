Innovative realtor joins with cutting-edge renovation firm to offer Sellers an up front market edge with no money down
With this partnership, Michelle has the ability to offer her selling clients an edge through a truly innovative new approach to solving age-old real estate problems in the competitive southern California market.
PriceLift partners with Michelle’s clients to provide much-needed home and property upgrades and renovations prior to listing their home for sale, which in most cases dramatically increases the selling price of the property – with no up front cost to the selling client. PriceLift fully funds the planning and renovations of the properties.
“The Price-Lift model is a win for everybody” says Michelle. “The Seller is happy because their house sells for more with no added burden to them. The buyer is happy because they purchase a newly renovated property and get a better value. And we’re thrilled for both sides, because we can offer a service that no one else can resulting in a great experience for everyone.”
Michelle has operated as a successful real estate Broker and Investor for over a decade and was recently honored as one of the “TOP 100 MOST INFLUENTIAL REAL ESTATE AGENTS IN CALIFORNIA”. However, through this PriceLift partnership, it is the first time she has been able to offer this level of renovation expertise as such added value to her clients, giving them an advantage over the competition. She is part of new breed of leading real estate innovators that are popping up in highly competitive markets across the country.
According to Atom Data Solutions, “house flipping” is at a 10 year high. Those are the highest levels since the collapse in 2008. The current market conditions favor investors and sellers who have an investment mentality in their selling approach. This certainly seems to fit in with innovative new approaches like the PriceLift model.
You can earn more about Price-Lift by visiting www.pricelift.com and you can contact Gina Michelle though her website www.TheGinaMichelleProject.com.
