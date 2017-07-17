NSCA & Tra-Cal to Exhibit in the 2017 Naval Future Force Science and Technology Expo
Safety and Accuracy Is Our Primary Focus
In the electronic warfare environment, countless lives may be at risk due to electronics and physical dimension tools that do not meet rigorous safety standards. NSCA Technologies & Tra-Cal Lab provide electronic test and measurement equipment, physical dimension tools, calibration and repair services to military, electronics, manufacturing, and telecom industries to domestic and international clients. They strive to give customers peace of mind that comes with knowing that their equipment is accurately calibrated and safe to use.
“What sets us apart from the competition is our focus on quality and reliability,” said Todd Chaikin, General Manager of NCSA Technologies & Tra-Cal Lab. “Our lab is fully equipped to calibrate electrical and physical dimension tools to NIST-traceable standards. This ensures that the test and measurement equipment performs with the highest level of accuracy and reliability to meet our customers' safety requirements.”
Attendees can stop by the NSCA Technologies & Tra-Cal Lab booth #422 to find out more and be entered in a drawing for a FREE multimeter.
About NSCA Technologies & Tra-Cal Lab
NSCA Technologies & Tra-Cal Lab provide precision electronic test and measurement equipment and calibration and repair services. NSCA Technologies and Tra-Cal Lab are service-disabled, veteran-owned small businesses and Keysight Technologies Small Business Partners with a proven reputation for integrity, quality equipment, and accurate metrology/repair services. Our staff comprises more than 70% veterans and disadvantaged people. NSCA Technologies & Tra-Cal Lab have been serving the electronics, manufacturing, and telecom industries since 1988, consistently achieving the highest level of customer satisfaction by providing quality products and services. NSCA Technologies sells, rents, and leases new and refurbished electronic and physical test and measurement equipment from leading manufacturers. Tra-Cal Lab calibrates and repairs test and measurement equipment to the highest standards. Tra-Cal Lab is ISO/IEC 17025 accredited, ANSI Z540.1 & ANSI Z540.3 accredited, MIL STD 45662 compliant, and ISO 9000 and 9001 compliant. NSCA Technologies & Tra-Cal Lab are located in the DC-metro area.
For more information on NSCA Technologies & Tra-Cal Lab, please visit: https://www.nscainc.com/
Contact: Nancy Brady, nbrady@nscainc.com or 301-527-9200 x19
For further information on the Tech Expo, please visit: https://www.onr.navy.mil/expo.
