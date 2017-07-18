Mace Pepper Spray Antidote Relief TakeDown Decontamination Spray Now Available from Vigilant Personal Protection Systems

Mace TakeDown Spray (Pro 12oz Version) Mace Takedown Spray Portable 1.6oz 2-Pack

Relieve the crippling burn of pepper spray with the all-natural TakeDown Relief Decontamination Spray from Mace

Relieve the crippling burn of pepper spray with the TakeDown Relief Decontamination Spray from Mace.” — Vigilant Personal Protection Systems

TAMPA, FLORIDA (FL), USA, July 18, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mace Pepper Spray Antidote Relief TakeDown Decontamination Spray is now available from Vigilant Personal Protection Systems. Relieve the crippling burn of pepper spray with the TakeDown Relief Decontamination Spray from Mace. Featuring a unique blend of herbal extracts, the relief spray is designed to drastically speed up the decontamination time needed to recover from a fresh coating of liquid mace. Mace's specialized formula cuts through the capsaicinoids that cause the devastating burning sensation that comes with pepper sprays. By offering speedier recovery times, officers can more quickly acquire information from contaminated suspects as well as provide immediate relief to unintended targets. Mace Takedown Relief Spray is available on Amazon, or directly from VigilantPPS.com. Two sizes are available, a 12oz professional version for $19.99, and a 1.6oz consumer/utility belt version at $21.99 for a 2-pack.

Many law enforcement agencies and correctional institutions keep Mace TakeDown Decontamination Spray on hand to ease the recovery for anyone exposed to pepper spray. Officers required to endure pepper spray as part of their training can gain soothing from the TakeDown eye wash. Size appropriate belt holsters are available separately. Special pricing is available for full case pack orders for qualified law enforcement, military, schools and other government agencies. For large order inquiries, email orders@vigilantpps.com

Vigilant Personal Protection Systems is a nationally authorized dealer for Mace® brand personal defense products. Mace® is a registered trademark of Mace Security International. Vigilant Personal Protection Systems is a trademark of Robinhood Digital LLC.