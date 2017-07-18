Sundance Deploys RetailNext for Smart Store Analytics Solutions
Curator of Distinctive Artisan Collections to Grow Its Collective of Captivating Retail StoresSAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 18, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, RetailNext Inc., the worldwide expert and market leader in IoT smart store retail analytics for optimizing shopper experiences, announced it has entered into a multi-year agreement to be the in-store analytics solution provider for Sundance, an iconic purveyor of women’s and men’s apparel, footwear, jewelry and home decor. The comprehensive RetailNext platform is being deployed across Sundance’s growing brick-and-mortar store portfolio.
"We are thrilled to be partnering with RetailNext as we grow our brand's presence in brick-and-mortar locations,” said David Lindell, vice president of retail at Sundance Holdings Group, LLC. “RetailNext solutions fit within our brand and operating functionality seamlessly, making opportunities transparent and providing us with the data to capitalize on those opportunities.”
Sundance was founded in 1969 by Robert Redford, and over the years has grown into Sundance Village, a community of art and nature fostering artistic pursuits and recreational activities while preserving the unique and naturally beautiful environment of Sundance. The Sundance General Store opened in 1970, and the first Sundance Catalog was created and mailed in 1989. In addition to its thriving e-commerce site, Sundance now has eight physical store locations in the Midwest and West, with more store openings planned.
Sundance joins RetailNext’s rapidly growing global customer list of over 350 retail brands, and represents a growing segment of new, best-in-class retailers – including large online retailers, right-sized stores and small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) – who have entered or expanded physical footprints in the brick-and-mortar channel of today’s omnichannel retail industry.
“RetailNext is honored and thrilled to be selected by Sundance as its smart store solution provider as it expands upon its brick-and-mortar presence,” said Alexei Agratchev, co-founder and chief executive officer of RetailNext. “Over the past several years, there has been a tremendous growth in the deployment of IoT-powered retail analytics platforms, with innovative and creative brands like Sundance recognizing the value associated with deep insights into today’s shoppers and their values, behaviors and preferences, and in turn developing extraordinary shopping experiences, both online and offline, to showcase their brands.”
About RetailNext
The first retail vertical IoT platform to bring e-commerce style shopper analytics to brick-and-mortar stores, brands and malls, RetailNext is a pioneer in focusing entirely on optimizing the shopper experience. Through its centralized SaaS platform, RetailNext automatically collects and analyzes shopper behavior data, providing retailers with insight to improve the shopper experience real time.
More than 350 retailers in over 70 countries have adopted RetailNext's analytics software and retail expertise to better understand the shopper journey in order to increase same-store sales, reduce theft and eliminate unnecessary costs. RetailNext is headquartered in San Jose, Calif. Learn more at www.retailnext.net.
