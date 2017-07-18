Massey Consulting and Avalara Host Summer Baseball Event
Massey Consulting and Avalara host their Summer Baseball Bash for all customers, advocates, and friends on August 10th starting at 6 om.RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA, USA, July 18, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RALEIGH, N.C. July 18, 2017- Massey Consulting, a leading accounting software consulting firm, announced they will co-host The Durham Bulls Suite Box Event along with Avalara on August 10, 2017, at the Avalara office. The attendees will be able to enjoy the baseball game from the balcony at the Avalara office and watch the Durham Bulls take on the Scranton Wilkes-Barre RailRiders.
“Massey Consulting is excited to co-host our second social event with Avalara,” said Philip Massey, President of Massey Consulting. “We are looking forward to sharing our experience, providing value to the community, our customers, friends, and enjoying the baseball game.”
Attendees will have the opportunity to network with other employees of Massey Consulting customers, Avalara customers, Advocates, and members of the community as well as Avalara, and Massey Consulting team members. Attendees will be able to view the baseball game from the balcony and enjoy food and drinks throughout the evening.
“We look forward to mingling with old friends and creating new business relationships,” said Massey.” The baseball game will be a great kick-off for our summer events and a great way to highlight our relationship with Avalara.”
The event will be held at the Avalara office at the Durham Bulls ballpark on August 10th starting at 6:00 pm. From 6:00 to 7:05 pm, there will be networking time with drinks and food. Then the Durham Bulls will take on the Norfolk Tides. The baseball game is open to all customers, and friends but registration is required. For more information or to reserve your spot visit by visiting here.
About Massey Consulting
Founded in 2002, Massey Consulting is a reseller for accounting software products Intacct and Microsoft Dynamics GP. Our consultants boast a wealth of practical field experience gained as controllers, accountants and information system professional in a wide range of business environments. We are certified, recognized experts in each of the software solutions we offer. Our clients benefit from efficient, integrated solutions that allow them to focus more their business and less on their software. Massey Consulting currently serves over 80 clients across the United States and Canada. www.masseyconsulting.net
Catherine Cottingham
Massey Consulting
(919)508-6063
email us here